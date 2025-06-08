Portugal has won a second Nations League title after a 2-2 draw and penalty shootout (5-3) victory against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo scored and broke down in tears after being subbed before penalties

Portugal defeated Spain for the first time in 21 years in a major international fixture

Portugal have written their name into UEFA Nations League history once again, dramatically clinching their second title after defeating Spain 5-3 on penalties in a tense final in Munich.

The match ended 2-2 after extra time, but the shootout sealed a famous victory, their first over Spain in 21 years.

The intense battle between both European powerhouses saw Cristiano Ronaldo score a crucial equaliser before being subbed off before the shootout.

As the final penalty went in, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke down in tears of joy, a fitting emotional ending to an epic night of football.

An end-to-end thriller in Munich

Spain struck first in the 21st minute through Martin Zubimendi, who poked the ball home after Portugal failed to clear their lines.

But their lead was short-lived, as Nuno Mendes responded just five minutes later with a powerful low drive that beat Unai Simon at his near post.

Spain regained the lead just before halftime thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal, who found space in the box and calmly slotted past Diogo Costa.

But Portugal refused to lie down, and it was their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, who once again delivered on the big stage.

In the 61st minute, Ronaldo latched onto a deflected cross from Mendes, shrugged off Marc Cucurella, and smashed home the equaliser to make it 2-2.

The goal was a moment of inspiration and determination from the 39-year-old legend.

Morata missed penalty hands Portugal victory

Ronaldo was subbed off before extra time and had to watch the shootout from the sidelines, visibly emotional as the drama continued.

Gonçalo Ramos, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Nuno Mendes converted their penalties with composure. Then came the turning point.

Spain’s Alvaro Morata stepped up and saw his weak effort saved by Diogo Costa, who guessed right and made a crucial stop.

Moments later, Ruben Neves slotted home the winning penalty, sending Portugal into a frenzy as they reclaimed the Nations League title.

Ronaldo collapsed to the ground in tears, a mix of relief, pride, and pure emotion, as his teammates rushed to celebrate.

A historic win for Portugal

This win marks Portugal’s second UEFA Nations League title after their triumph in the inaugural edition in 2019. It also ends a 21-year winless streak against Spain in competitive fixtures.

For Spain, the defeat is a tough blow after lifting the trophy in 2023. But for Portugal, it was a night of redemption, resilience, and legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng