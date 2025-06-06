Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have reportedly withdrawn from the race to sign Victor Osimhen

The decision comes after Al-Hilal increased their salary offer to €35 million, but still no green light

Galatasaray have the advantage now, having also improved their offer with the striker, considering it

Al-Hilal have reportedly walked out of the race to sign Victor Osimhen after no green light from the Super Eagles forward despite an increase in their salary offer.

Osimhen will leave Napoli permanently this summer after deciding last year that he would not play for the club again before joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

The Neapolitans are also willing to end their relationship with the striker and will sanction a move to any club that triggers his €75 million release clause this summer.

Al-Hilal withdraws from Osimhen race

Osimhen had multiple admirers during the course of the season, but only Al-Hilal and Galatasaray have made concrete offers to the player to sign him during the window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal made an official proposal worth €70 million, including add-ons to Napoli, with the majority of the fee paid in a fixed amount upfront.

They also proposed a salary worth €30 million to the Nigerian forward, but he refused to give a green light even after the offer was improved by €5mil.

Napoli rejected Al-Hilal's offer, insisting on the full €75 million, which was not a problem for the Saudi club so far the player gives a green light to complete the deal.

According to Santi Aouna, the 2024 Saudi Pro League champions have now officially walked away from the deal after deeming Osimhen’s demands unrealistic.

This leaves Galatasaray as the only club left in the race, though another report in Nigeria claimed that there is an Italian club willing to meet his personal term demand.

The Turkish champions have also repeatedly raised their salary offer to €26 million per season, including €5mil in bonuses.

Al-Hilal gave Osimhen deadline

Legit.ng reported that Al-Hilal set a deadline for Osimhen to accept their proposal worth €70mil fee and €30mil salary before Friday, June 6, or else they will walk away from the deal.

The club made good on their words by walking away from the deal after the Nigerian star refused to approve the deal, and Napoli also rejected their first proposal.

