Premier Soccer League club Chippa United has terminated Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s contract

The club confirmed in a statement that the Nigerian goalkeeper's formal wish to leave the club was granted

Nwabali featured regularly for the club since he moved to South Africa from the NPFL club Katsina United in 2022

South African Club Chippa United has terminated the contract of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nwabali has been at the Premier Soccer League club since he moved to the South African league from Nigeria Premier Football League club Katsina United in 2022.

He played 76 matches for Chippa and kept 25 clean sheets.

Stanley Nwabali leaves Chippa United after four years. Photo from @ChippaUnitedFC.

Source: Twitter

This mutual agreement to end their relationship ends months of speculation over the goalkeeper’s future, which includes a contract stand-off and a fallout with head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi, who dropped him for a few matches before AFCON 2025.

Stanley Nwabali leaves Chippa United

The club published a statement on its X page, confirming that the club has granted the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper his wish to leave the team.

“Chippa United Football Club confirms that Stanley Nwabali has formally submitted a request to depart the club. After careful consideration, the club has agreed to grant his release,” the statement reads.

“We would like to sincerely thank Stanley Nwabali for the years of service, commitment, and professionalism he has shown during his time at Chippa United Football Club. His contribution to the club will always be appreciated.

“The club wishes Stanley every success in the next chapter of his career and in all his future endeavours.”

According to iDiski Times, Nwabali was linked to moves to England, Saudi Arabia and Kaizer Chiefs in the past, but no indication of his next move.

Nwabali rose to prominence after becoming the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

He delivered impressive performances, including saving two penalties against South Africa in the semi-final to send Nigeria to the final.

There were speculations that he could leave Chippa United at that time, but he extended his contract and was named the team’s captain in August 2024, as noted by The Nation.

Chippa United terminates Stanley Nwabali's contract after AFCON 2025. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The club’s fortunes went down in 2025, having a series of managerial changes and poor results, which put them on the brink of relegation.

Nwabali left for AFCON 2025 despite injuries and starred for Nigeria to reach the semi-final yet again, saving Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush's penalties.

He cemented his status as one of Nigeria’s best goalkeepers at the tournament, having kept eight clean sheets in two editions, two behind Vincent Enyeama, who has 10 in four editions.

Chippa United backs Stanley Nwabali

Legit.ng previously reported that Chippa United backed Stanley Nwabali and Super Eagles over South Africa during the AFCON 2023 semi-final.

The club published a statement on their social media pages in support of the goalkeeper despite his country facing the Bafana Bafana.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng