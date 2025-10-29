Italy’s manager Gennaro Gattuso has scouted 17-year-old Nigerian-born defender Honest Ahanor for a potential call-up

Ahanor, born to Nigerian parents in Italy, remains ineligible for Italy until 2026, when he officially turns 18

Super Eagles risk losing the highly-rated Atalanta defender unless swift action is taken by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)

Italy national team manager Gennaro Gattuso was spotted in the stands during Atalanta’s 1-1 draw against AC Milan, paying close attention to teenage defender Honest Ahanor.

The 17-year-old, who joined Atalanta during the summer transfer window, has quickly emerged as one of Serie A’s most exciting young talents and a target for the Italian national team.

Atalanta's 17-year-old defender Honest Ahanor is reportedly being prepared for a call-up to the Italian national team.

Ahanor has been a revelation for the Bergamo-based club this season because of his composure, tactical awareness, and physical strength.

Reports from Tutto Atalanta reveal that Gattuso’s visit was part of a broader assessment of rising stars eligible for Italy’s national team, as the Azzurri prepare for their World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Norway in November.

Ahanor was reportedly observed alongside young prospects Lorenzo Bernasconi and Davide Bartesaghi, further underscoring his growing reputation across Europe.

A Nigerian star on Italy’s radar

Ahanor was born on 23 February 2008 in Aversa, Italy, to Nigerian parents.

Though raised and developed entirely within Italy’s football system, the 17-year-old teenager remains ineligible to represent Italy at any level for now.

Honest Ahanor, who was born in Italy to Nigerian parents, is also eligible to represent the Super Eagles.

Italian nationality law prevents children born in Italy to foreign parents from automatically acquiring citizenship. They can only apply for citizenship after turning 18, provided they have lived continuously and legally in the country.

This means Ahanor will only become eligible for an Italian passport on February 23, 2026, just months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite this, Italy’s interest in securing his allegiance signals an intent to move early, especially after seeing similar dual-nationality cases like Ademola Lookman switch allegiance to Nigeria.

Why Nigeria must move fast to secure Ahanor

For the Super Eagles, this development represents both a warning and an opportunity.

Nigeria has lost several high-potential players to European nations in the past, including the likes of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori, who both chose England over their Nigerian roots.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will need to act fast if they hope to convince Ahanor to pledge his international future to the three-time African champions.

After failing to secure an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the NFF have been scouting several foreign-born players who can help the Super Eagles during the playoffs, which kick off in November, per BBC.

With Ahanor’s technical quality and rapid rise at club level, he could become a cornerstone for Nigeria’s defense in the coming years, especially with players like William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi nearing their end in the national team.

Ahanor has already made five starts and two substitute appearances for Atalanta this season, a remarkable feat for a 17-year-old in Serie A.

Atalanta star told to choose Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has urged Atalanta youngster Honest Ahanor to commit his international future to the senior national team of Nigeria.

This comes barely two weeks before the three-time African champions head to Morocco for the World Cup play-off, where they will take on the Panthers of Gabon.

