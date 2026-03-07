Legendary Gianluigi Buffon has endorsed Brentford star Michael Kayode for an Italy call-up

Kayode’s dynamic performances in the Premier League attract attention from both Italy and Nigeria

Italy currently holds the advantage in securing the 21-year-old defender ahead of Nigeria

Legendary Italian goalkeeper and current head of delegation for the national team, Gianluigi Buffon, has thrown his weight behind Brentford defender Michael Kayode.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season with his dynamic runs down the flank, defensive awareness, and game-changing long throw-ins.

Buffon has urged Italy to invite Nigeria-eligible defender Kayode to the senior national team.

Having played 28 league matches for Brentford, Kayode has been a pivotal figure in the English club’s push for a European spot in the Premier League.

Buffon, who works closely with Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso, has beckoned for the 21-year-old defender to get an invite to the national team, Football Italia reports.

“Another one who’s doing well is Kayode… Regardless of age, the national team is for those who deserve it. You have to know how to use young players without burdening them with responsibilities. You must take fearlessness from young players.”

Buffon’s endorsement carries significant weight, signaling that the Italian setup sees Kayode as a potential candidate for the senior squad, especially as Italy prepares for its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff against Northern Ireland.

Italy holds the advantage over Nigeria

Kayode was born in Italy to Nigerian parents and has represented the Azzurri at youth levels.

The 21-year-old defender made headlines when he scored the decisive goal that secured Italy’s victory in the 2023 UEFA European Under‑19 Championship.

These prior youth-level ties give Italy a clear advantage in the race to secure his services at the senior international stage.

Italy’s interest comes at a crucial time, with the Azzurri seeking fresh talents to complement their core group.

Buffon emphasised the importance of integrating young players fearlessly into the Italian squad, suggesting that Kayode’s energy and skill set make him an ideal candidate for Gattuso’s plans.

Super Eagles also in the hunt for Kayode

Despite Italy’s current lead, Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain keen observers of Kayode’s development.

Kayode has admitted that representing Italy remains his main dream, but he also appreciates the chance to play for Nigeria in the future.

Head coach Eric Chelle reportedly monitored the young defender’s performances in the Premier League, recognising his potential to strengthen Nigeria’s defensive options.

While Kayode has admitted that representing Italy remains his primary ambition, he has also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to potentially play for Nigeria in the future, The Athletic reports.

The Super Eagles, however, are no longer in contention for the 2026 World Cup, which may reduce the immediate urgency to secure Kayode’s international allegiance.

For now, the race between Italy and Nigeria continues, with Kayode’s next decisions likely to shape his international career.

The Premier League star’s rapid rise and Buffon’s public backing put Italy in a strong position to lock down one of the most promising young defenders emerging from European football today.

Kayode picks Italy over Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Kayode has addressed growing speculation surrounding his international future, confirming that his current ambition is to represent Italy at senior level despite being eligible to play for Nigeria.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Brentford FC in the Premier League, was born in Italy to Yoruba parents and has long attracted attention from both football federations.

