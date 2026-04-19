Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has predicted the outcome of Manchester City vs Arsenal at Etihad Stadium

Arsenal will travel to Manchester to face City in a top-of-the-table, potential title-deciding match on Sunday

A win for Arsenal secures the title, while a win for Manchester City would be detrimental to the Gunners' chances

Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting the results of football matches, has shared the outcome of the match between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Manchester City will host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in a top-of-the-table potential title-deciding match on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City against Arsenal in the first leg. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

The two sides are first and second on the table and in contention for the title and today's result whichever way it goes would be decisive for their chances.

If Manchester City wins, they will close the gap to three points with a game in hand and if Arsenal wins, they will extend the lead to nine points.

Mysterious cat predicts Man City vs Arsenal

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by Nimbus Pronos, the cat has shared its prediction for the highly anticipated match in the Premier League.

The cat favours a draw for the match, drawing its meal from the bowl in the middle, which was labelled “draw” and ignoring the bowls for the teams.

The match also ended 1-1 in the first leg when Gabriel Martinelli’s 93rd minute strike cancelled out Erling Haaland’s ninth minute goal at the Emirates Stadium.

Another draw at the Etihad Stadium would favour the Gunners as it would retain their advantage heading into the final five matches of the season.

Arteta's comments ahead of City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hit back at the claims that a draw could be enough for the Gunners, claiming that they are going into the match to win.

“We’re not going to spend one second talking about that. We prepare every game to win, that's where we are, and we're going to continue to do the same,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com .

Arteta acknowledged that mentality will play a huge role in the match and confirmed that Arsenal have improved in that regard, but must show it.

Viktor Gyokeres will lead Arsenal against Manchester City. Photo by Maciej Rogowski.

Source: Getty Images

“I think it's a big part of that. I mean, everything plays a part in a match. Technique as well, obviously, because without that there is nothing,” he added.

“But there is obviously a huge part to play in that sense, and we have improved a lot in that area. We will have to show it on Sunday again, that's for sure.”

City and Arsenal still have other competitions to play. Pep Guardiola’s side has the FA Cup, while Mikel Arteta’s side has the Champions League.

Guardiola sends message to Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Pep Guardiola sent a message to Arsenal ahead of their crucial Premier League tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola believes that even if City beat Arsenal, the Gunners can still win the title because his team have tough fixtures in their remaining matches.

Source: Legit.ng