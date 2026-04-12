Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts after Manchester City beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

Manchester City secured vital three points in the Premier League title race and closed the point gap on Arsenal

Guardiola and Mikel Arteta will face off in the next Premier League match, and City will close the gap further

Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts after his Manchester City side beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Chelsea held Manchester City to a cagey first half, but the Citizens came alive in the second half, scoring three unanswered goals away from home.

Manchester City stars celebrate after beating Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Nico O'Reilly opened the scoring before Chelsea academy graduate Marc Guehi doubled the advantage, before Jeremy Doku put a seal on the win.

As noted by Mirror UK, the result was a vital three points and moved City to within six points of Arsenal on the Premier League table with a game in hand in the title run-in.

Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, making their trip to the Etihad Stadium to face City next week an interesting match.

Guardiola sends message to Arsenal

Pep Guardiola did not dwell on the win and immediately turned his attention to the crucial match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

He admitted that he respects Arsenal and promised that his team will try to win, and urged the fans to stand by the players minute by minute for the difficult match.

“The question of this week will be that we're going to play against a team that in 49 games lost three, that in Champions League lost once,” he said, as quoted by NBC Sports.

“In these types of games, there is not one person in this country who could bet one pound that we're much better. The respect I have for Arsenal over the last three years, it will be the biggest job we have to work in our heads.

Maybe we'll adjust something. They will adjust something, but they have been the best team in Europe so far. To beat Arsenal once is so difficult. Imagine beating them twice in a few weeks.”

Pep Guardiola reacts during Manchester City's win over Chelsea. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

“I would like to say to my fans, respect Arsenal a lot. Come to join us from minute one because the players will do the maximum. We will try,” he added.

Pep admitted that City have been boring to watch and he claimed that he is sticking with whatever system will work for his team over aesthetics.

"It's boring to watch our team, I know that. The shape can be different, but the intention was to create problems and make long balls. It's happened, the idea over 18 years. Sometimes the shape is not the point,” he added.

Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta sent a message to Arsenal fans after the devastating 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

The result was a setback for Arsenal's title ambitions as it brought City back in contention at a crucial time of the season, with no margin for errors.

Source: Legit.ng