Arsenal lost 2-1 to Bournemouth in their matchday 33 of the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 11

Goals from Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott dealt a heavy blow to the Gunners' title race this season

Arsenal fans have expressed their dissatisfaction over the performance of their team against the Cherries

Bournemouth has dealt a major blow to Arsenal's title chase this season following their 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 11.

Goals from Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott ensured the Gunners missed out on a chance to go 12 points clear, with Manchester City able to close the gap to six points.

Eli Junior Kroupi scores the first goal for Bournemouth against Arsenal during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Cherries took the lead in the 16th minute, after Ryan Christie produced a fine through ball to Adrien Truffert, whose deflected cross was volleyed home at the back post by Kroupi.

Arsenal got a penalty after Gabriel Martinelli's shot hit Christie's arm, causing Michael Oliver to point to the spot.

Viktor Gyokeres picked up the ball and slammed home to maintain his 100% record from the spot in Arsenal colours and level the contest in the 34th minute.

In the 74th minute, Scott rifled home from close range to give Bournemouth. The home team almost scored an equaliser in the 90+5 minute, but Gyokeres fired the ball wide, per Sky Sports.

Angry Arsenal fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Arsenal fans following their shocking defeat at the hands of Bournemouth. Read them below:

@OutsideTheBox said:

"They are bottling it again."

@Ogunleye2002 wrote:

"Arsenal will never get the quadruple , even in the next 20 seasons.

"Y’all sold Arsenal dreams of quadruple 😂😂😂."

@gdfr_oturie added:

"Whatever... I'm not celebrating if Arsenal win the premier League.

"I can only celebrate if we win the UCL. The defeat against Southampton is unacceptable.

"We just lost a cup final went to international break with 90% of players not playing...then come back to a knockout and lose."

Arsenal fans are currently unhappy with Mikel Arteta following their 2-1 loss to Bournemouth. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

@alfimathew said:

"Congratulations, Bournemouth. ARTETA will not win a trophy this season or even never!! 😄😂

"This has been my statement since the beginning.

Fans has lost it!! The Bottlers!!"

@JoshuaNnor14178 wrote:

"Arsenal no come get weapons for their arsenal.... nothing to lift this season."

@blackbody98 added:

"Arsenal, this is unbelievable. I think I have to start to believe that you're a real bottler because w*f?

"They don't have champions."

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has seen his hopes of winning a quadruple end following Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and their loss to Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final, per BBC.

Havertz and Arsenal’s super-subs make history

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kai Havertz’s winner was not just massive for the tie. It also continued Arsenal’s incredible trend of impact from the bench this season.

The Gunners have now recorded 38 goal involvements from substitutes across all competitions this season, made up of 24 goals and 14 assists, more than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues.

Source: Legit.ng