Manchester City fan Tal Rehman has reacted to his viral video mocking Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, April 12.

The supporter was seen drinking from a bottle, jokingly claiming it contained Arsenal tears

The clip has since sparked widespread reactions online, with fans sharing mixed opinions ahead of Citizens’ upcoming clash against the Gunners

Manchester City fan Tal Rehman has reacted to his viral video after mocking Arsenal with a bottle during their game against Chelsea on Sunday, April 12.

Rehman was spotted during the Citizens' 3-0 win against the reigning FIFA Club World Cup Champions at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea was the better of the two sides in the first half and even had a goal chalked off for offside, but Manchester City came back more motivated after the break.

Nico O'Reilly is celebrating in front of Manchester City fans after scoring the opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Photo by: Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea held Manchester City to a cagey first half, but the Citizens came alive in the second half, scoring three unanswered goals away from home.

Nico O'Reilly opened the scoring before Chelsea academy graduate Marc Guehi doubled the advantage, before Jeremy Doku put a seal on the win.

The result was a vital three points and moved City to within six points of Arsenal on the Premier League table with a game in hand in the title run-in.

Viral Manchester City fan speaks

Tal Rehman revealed that he picked up the empty bottle during one of Arsenal’s matches at the Emirates Stadium when he and his son were thirsty.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rehman explained that he kept the bottle for a future occasion when they would attend a match in London later this season.

The Manchester City fan said he is never serious about his life, as he has been likened to a prankster in the past. He said:

"This time last year, when we played Arsenal at the Etihad, we sit close to the Arsenal bench, and then me son and I asked for a drink, you know, because it was something we needed.

Watch the video:

"And obviously, they've passed us these bottles, and I never thought of it; we brought the bottles home. And just I like being a prankster and joker or whatever because that is what I am really, I am not serious about anything in life

"I thought I’ll take it to London. If I see anybody at Euston or any of the Gooners in North London, I’ll just show it to them."

Rehman insisted that his actions during the match against Chelsea were purely banter aimed at Arsenal and not intended to disrespect the North London club, per UK Metro. He added:

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match against Bournemouth. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

"The next thing is, I'm at the stadium, and then I realised they had it in a bag. And when we went 3-0 up, I thought, showtime baby, showtime. So out came the bottle, and there I am, unknown to me, and I’m gobsmacked."

"It’s just banter, so people out there must understand that. It’s banter. I’m not a tribal fan, I’m a football fan. I respect the game, I respect the fans, I respect the rules, everything.

So me and my son, I'll just hold the bottle to my gob pretending to drink it. And next thing you know, people are tapping me. 'You've gone viral, oh, you're a meme'."

Guardiola sends message to Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Pep Guardiola fired a title warning to Arsenal after Manchester City humiliated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Manchester City boss looked forward to a potential title decider against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium after beating their London rivals.

Source: Legit.ng