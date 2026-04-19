Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a strong message to Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

The Citizens will host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium a few weeks after losing the Carabao Cup final

Manchester City's title chance received a major boost following Arsenal's 2-1 loss against Bournemouth

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent an important message to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of their clash at the Etihad Stadium later tonight.

The Citizens are currently in second place on the Premier League log with 64 points, six below the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola sends a message to Mikel Arteta ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City reduced the deficit on the table following their 3-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Nico O'Reilly opened the scoring before Chelsea academy graduate Marc Guehi doubled the advantage, before Jeremy Doku put a seal on the win.

The result was a vital three points and moved City to within six points of Arsenal on the Premier League table with a game in hand in the title run-in.

On the other hand, Arsenal suffered a humiliating 2-1 loss against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium as it prevented the Gunners from extending their unbeaten league run to 12 matches.

Junior Kroupi opened the scoring after Adrien Truffert’s cross took a kind deflection, giving the visitors early control.

Arsenal responded through Viktor Gyokeres, who calmly converted a penalty after Ryan Christie handled in the box.

Bournemouth landed the decisive blow when Alex Scott fired past David Raya after reacting to Evanilson’s clever flick, per Sky Sports.

I will shake Arteta - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he will shake Mikel Arteta’s hand if Arsenal defeat his side on Sunday.

According to Arsenal Insider, the former Barcelona coach jokingly added that he would hope the Gunners go on to lose their next five matches. He said:

“If we lose, I will shake hands with Mikel and I will pray that they will lose their next five games to become champions."

Guardiola also expressed confidence in his team’s chances, backing Manchester City to get a positive result in the encounter. He said:

“But I think it’s not going to happen, so we’ll try to win our game on Sunday.”

Fans react to Guardiola's comment

Pep Guardiola insists he will shake hands with Mikel Arteta if Arsenal beat Manchester City. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

@DailyPulseNG said:

"The mind games continue. Well, in the next few hours we will know where the title will end. Although all stats favour Man City, it is now left for Arsenal to prove the doubters wrong or remain that nearly-men club that is not yet worthy to be called champions."

@mazichamp wrote:

"Pep Guardiola, respectful on the surface, ruthless underneath.

"You can respect Mikel Arteta and still want him to lose five straight. Football logic 😂."

@MbengMartin3 added:

"Pep is honest as always 😄

"That’s the mindset of a serial winner — respect your rival, but still believe your team will handle business and make the title race interesting till the end 🔥⚽."

Guardiola sends message to Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Pep Guardiola sent a message to Arsenal ahead of their crucial Premier League tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola believes that even if City beat Arsenal, the Gunners can still win the title because his team have tough fixtures in their remaining matches.

Source: Legit.ng