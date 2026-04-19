Former England star Rio Ferdinand has named two players Manchester United should sign if Tottenham is relegated

Spurs are currently in 18th position with 31 points after a draw against Brighton at the White Lane Stadium on Saturday, April 18

Manchester United have regained their form under Michael Carrick after the sacking of Ruben Amorim

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Manchester United should consider signing players from Tottenham Hotspur if the club is relegated this season.

Spurs recently appointed Roberto De Zerbi, but a defeat in his first game against Sunderland and a draw with Brighton on Saturday, April 18 have left them stuck in the relegation zone.

Tottenham currently sit just two points from safety, with six matches remaining, increasing the risk of dropping into the Championship next season.

Ferdinand names Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence as Manchester United's potential signings next season. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Several Spurs first-team players are expected to attract interest from Premier League clubs if relegation occurs.

Two Spurs stars for Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has identified two players he believes could strengthen the Red Devils ahead of next season’s Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaigns.

According to UK Metro, Ferdinand named Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven and England international Djed Spence as potential targets. He said:

"None right now, no. Can’t think of any that I’d take, especially the way they’re playing now.

"Van de Ven, maybe. Van de Ven and Djed Spence, actually. Djed Spence.”

Reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool, have been linked with a move for the Netherlands international with former United star Ferdinand believing he is an option for his old club to consider.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha backed Ferdinand’s view, stressing the need for defensive reinforcements.

The former France international added that Van de Ven has the experience and quality to improve the team’s defensive setup. He said:

"We have players in attacking areas and on the wings, defensively we have a lot of options, but Micky van de Ven would be an exciting addition if he is available.

"He is the calibre of player that can help United to the next level."

Tottenham held by Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi is yet to record a win since taking over as coach of Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur were headed for their first win in 15 league games as they twice led in Roberto De Zerbi's first home match in charge.

Pedro Porro's header in the 39th minute was quickly cancelled out by Kaoru Mitoma's spectacular volley in the 45+3 minutes.

Xavi Simons' stunning strike 13 minutes from time sparked an outpouring of joy around the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The home fans were stunned in the 90+5 minutes when Jan Paul van Hecke outmuscled Kevin Danso and squared for Rutter to blast high into the net, per beIN SPORTS.

Ferdinand blasts Man Utd over Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at his former club for letting the opportunity to sign a world-class striker go for cheap when they are in dire need of a goalscorer.

The Red Devils scored 44 Premier League goals last season, seven more than the Super Eagles forward managed in all competitions for the Turkish champions.

Source: Legit.ng