Victor Osimhen has been tipped to leave Napoli in January, and Louis Saha has urged Manchester United to sign the striker

On-loan Galatasaray forward Osimhen has already notched in two goals and registered two assists in just four games for the Turkish club

Saha believes the striker would immediately improve the United squad as the Red Devils continue to struggle this season

A former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has urged the Red Devils to go all out to sign Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

Although the Nigerian international has been touted to head to Chelsea, Saha believes United need a proven striker like the Napoli forward.

Osimhen agreed to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal, and the forward has already notched in two goals and registered two assists in just four games for the Turkish club.

Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen. Photo: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

He was on the verge of moving to London club Chelsea during the summer; however, negotiations collapsed in the final hours.

Many have predicted that he will leave Galatasaray in January, and Saha believes Manchester United need such a proven striker.

Osimhen remains on the radar of several clubs, as Juventus recently made enquiries about the star.

Frenchman Saha told Daily Star:

“I don’t know if it’s a realistic option, because he (Osimhen) is on loan at Galatasaray, but if you’re talking about a proven goal scorer with pedigree, he is the man.

"He would instantly improve the team. If you signed Osimhen, you’re not signing potential. You know exactly what he is going to give you.

“A striker like Osimhen is exactly the kind of signing that Manchester United need to make. If it takes a lot of money, and it will ,to sign Osimhen, you go and do it.”

Napoli reviews Osimhen's release clause

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli have reviewed the striker's release clause as he could leave for €90m in January

Only recently was the striker linked with the Italian side Juventus, but the English giants Chelsea are also in the race for the forward.

He joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, and there is no option to buy in the contract.

Source: Legit.ng