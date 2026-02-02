Former England international Rio Ferdinand has sent an important message to Manchester United fans

The Red Devils pulled off a dramatic win against Fulham at Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday, February 1

Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko scored the winning goal after the Cottagers equalised in the stoppage time

Rio Ferdinand has sent a bold message to Manchester United fans after their 3-2 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, February 1.

Michael Carrick led the Red Devils to their third consecutive win after taking over from Ruben Amorim last January.

In the 16th minute, Manchester United were awarded a penalty after Matheus Cunha was pulled down by Jorge Cuenca but VAR overruled the on-field decision.

Three minutes later, the Red Devils took the lead through a header from Casemiro, who converted Bruno Fernandes freekick.

United defender Harry Maguire and winger Bryan Mbeumo came close to scoring their second goal, but were denied by Bernd Leno.

In the 39th minute, Nigeria international Alex Iwobi's long-range effort was denied by United goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The Red Devils doubled the lead in the 56th minute through Cunha, who released a thunderous strike into the top of the net after collecting a neatly tailored pass from countryman Casemiro, per BBC.

Watch Matheus Cunha's goal:

In the 85th minute, Harry Maguire fouled Raul Jimenez inside the box, before the Mexican converted the spot kick, giving the visitors a lifeline.

One minute into added time, the Cottagers equalised after Kevin cut into the box and drilled the ball into the far corner of the net.

However, Manchester United responded through substitute Benjamin Sesko, four minutes into added time, to spark jubilant scenes inside Old Trafford, per Sky Sports.

Ferdinand hails Carrick

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has commended interim manager Michael Carrick for repositioning the team.

In a viral tweet on X, the former England international said the Red Devils fans have brought back the energy to Old Trafford.

The former Leeds United star explained that beating Arsenal and Manchester City is a great sign of improvement under Carrick. He said:

"The stadium has the energy back. It's still early days yet, but the fans have bought back in and seem all in on this new set up.

"The manager and the players have to take credit for that new found energy. They've had to get the results, show resilience, show character and turn the tide back in their favour.

"Again, it's only the start but after the last two games vs the top two teams we have got used to dropping points in the games vs the Fulham's of this world (no disrespect)....that must have been the focus this week leading up to this game.

"We have to win this one, it's more important than the last two results this because of the scars from games like these before.

"Mentally, this is a huge game for this squad and management."

