Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, April 12

A lone goal from Nordi Mukiele ensured that coach Roberto De Zerbi registered a defeat on his debut

Legit.ng looks at how much the North London club would lose if they were relegate to the Championship at the end of the season

Sunderland defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, April 12, leaving the North London side stuck in the relegation zone.

Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi failed to secure a win in his debut after replacing the sacked Igor Tudor, who had been in charge for just 44 days.

Roberto De Zerbi loses his first match in charge of Tottenham to Sunderland as they battle relegation. Photo by: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Sunderland took the lead in the 61st minute when Nordi Mukiele’s effort beat goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky via a heavy deflection off Micky van de Ven.

Spurs were then dealt another blow as captain Cristian Romero suffered a concussion after being nudged into his own goalkeeper by Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey.

De Zerbi’s side had no response and remained winless in the league since December last year. Tottenham dropped to 18th on Friday evening after West Ham’s 4-0 win over Wolves.

Now under their third manager this season, Spurs are facing the real threat of a first relegation from the English top flight since 1977.

De Zerbi reacts to loss vs Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi insisted his team did not deserve to lose against Sunderland.

According to Sky Sports, the Italian said Spurs played well but were punished for a brief lapse, while also taking responsibility for the result. He said:

“I think we played a good game but not enough to win. We didn’t deserve to lose the game but we have to accept it and move on.

Cristian Romero is down on the floor after being pushed by Brian Brobbey during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

"I am sorry for the result and for the Cristian Romero injury. I hope for us and for him that it is nothing serious.

"We had three or four clear chances to score. Everything is tougher and we have to keep working on our style of play.”

How much Spurs stand to lose

According to the BBC Sports, Tottenham Hotspur could lose over £260 million if they are relegated.

Matchday revenue alone could take a major hit, having generated around £130 million last season, one of the highest in Europe.

The club currently charges an average of £76 per fan for hospitality tickets, a figure that would likely drop significantly in the Championship due to reduced demand.

They would also miss out on substantial TV revenue. Last season, Spurs earned about £128 million from broadcasting rights, income they would not receive outside the Premier League.

How much PL teams will earn in Europe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pep Guardiola’s side are on the chase for a second UCL title and will be looking for a dominant run through the competition. If they win every match in the Champions League, they could potentially earn between £140 million and £145m.

In the Europa League, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are each expected to earn around £12m.

Source: Legit.ng