Dangote Group plans a 10% stake sale in a $20 billion refinery via a Pan-African IPO in 2026

Investors will receive dollar-denominated dividends, hedging against currency volatility

Dangote targets $40 billion investment over five years to expand industrial capacity across Africa

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Dangote Group has unveiled plans to sell a 10% stake in its $20 billion refinery through a Pan-African Initial Public Offering (IPO) expected in 2026.

The announcement was made by Aliko Dangote during an event hosted by the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C.

Aliko Dangote says refinery's IPO will be dollar-denominated, asks investors to prepare. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The proposed listing is designed to broaden investor participation across the continent while strengthening Africa’s capital markets.

Dangote noted that the offering would also support long-term funding needs for the group’s expanding industrial footprint.

Dollar-denominated dividends for investors

A major highlight of the planned IPO is the promise of dollar-based dividends.

According to Dangote, shareholders in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE will receive returns in U.S. dollars after the listing, offering a hedge against local currency volatility and positioning the investment as highly attractive to both African and international investors.

While specific pricing and valuation details remain undisclosed, the structure signals a strategic shift toward globally competitive financing and investor appeal.

Strategic expansion across Africa

The IPO aligns with Dangote’s broader ambition to invest up to $40 billion over the next five years.

This expansion drive spans multiple sectors, including refining, fertiliser production, and mining.

Key projects under consideration include a significant increase in fertiliser output, new potash and phosphate plants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and copper processing ventures in Zambia.

These initiatives are aimed at deepening industrial capacity and boosting intra-African trade.

Refinery hits full capacity

The 650,000-barrels-per-day refinery, Africa’s largest, has reportedly reached full operational capacity.

This milestone comes at a time of supply disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have driven up global demand for refined petroleum products.

The facility has also expanded its footprint in international markets, emerging as a key supplier of jet fuel to Europe. This growing export presence is enhancing Nigeria’s role in global energy supply chains.

Strong market performance and profit outlook

Industry analysts have highlighted the refinery’s strong profitability outlook. Alan Gelder of Wood Mackenzie noted that rising export volumes and sustained demand across product segments are driving performance.

Recent data shows diesel exports climbing to about 79,500 barrels per day in April, up from 73,600 in March.

In contrast, gasoline shipments declined to roughly 50,100 barrels per day from nearly 102,400 in the previous period, reflecting shifting market dynamics.

Dangote Refinery hits full production capacity amid Pan-African IPO plans. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

With the IPO on the horizon, the Dangote refinery is positioning itself as both a continental industrial giant and a gateway for investors seeking dollar-backed returns from Africa’s energy sector.

Dangote Refinery clarifies reports on planned IPO

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (DPRP) has dismissed recent reports and online speculation suggesting that the company is planning an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

In a statement released on Thursday, March 26, the company described the circulating information as unauthorised and unverified.

Dangote stated that it had taken note of “recent circulation of unauthorised information across various media and social platforms regarding a potential Initial Public Offering,” stressing that such reports did not originate from the enterprise.

Source: Legit.ng