Verydarkman has given an update about Blord after he was granted bail from Kuje prison as a result of his battle with the activist

In his video, VDM played a short clip made by Blord, which provoked him to take his next line of action

His utterance has drawn the attention of fans, who have shared their takes on the two celebrities and their case in court.

Ratel President Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), and businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika (Blord)’s case has taken another twist as the activist shared a fresh update.

The two have been at loggerheads for quite a while, and Blord ended up in Kuje prison after VDM filed a case against him.

Reactions as Blord returns to prison after bail as Verydarkman vows not to back down,. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@blord

Source: Instagram

He was recently granted bail, but a few hours after his fans celebrated his release, VDM noted that Blord had been sent back to prison.

Explaining the reason, VDM said one of the bail conditions was the submission of his international passport. However, efforts made by both his lawyer and Blord’s lawyer proved abortive, as the passport could not arrive in Abuja from Enugu State.

VDM backtracks on promise

Sharing further, the self-acclaimed social media activist said he had told his lawyer that he would drop the case against Blord, but he later changed his mind.

He played a short video in which Blord claimed to have power and money, while allegedly insulting VDM’s father and saying he could not do anything. He also referred to him as a rat.

VDM makes vow about Blord. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

VDM noted that he is egotistic and proud, adding that he would not be letting go anytime soon. He said that even if it takes 20 years, he would continue fighting the case.

According to him, there is hope in the judiciary and not all judges can be bribed. He also described the judge handling the case as fair and not influenced by bribes.

VDM makes vow to Blord

VDM further vowed to keep calling Blord out if he scams anyone or inflates the price of any product imported into the country, even after the case is concluded.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iam_maintain01 commented:

"I am beginning to see this as a distraction, On top wetin self. Is this case bigger than people's life. Sowore has been in this game, nothing is bad if both of you works together for the betterment of the country..... Respectfully boss, make we rest, it's no longer funny anymore. Peace and love."

@masterkay518 shared:

"I tell una say e go reach Monday una Dey insult me how market na."

@josh__miiich said:

"But he doesn’t look like he was in prison thou.. him fresh pass you wey dey outside sef."

@godwin_tonero shared:

"Blord doesn’t deserve to be suffering 2week in jail for online banter . It’s pure oppression."

@officialv2roskey wrote:

"Blord brought it all on himself. I warned him with several videos."

@storiteler_ reacted:

"Keep bragging until he comes out and also sue you for how you went to Wikipedia to edit his name as a fraudster and share it to the whole world and severally called him a scammer unprovoked without verifying. As I said, keep bragging. Your own law suite will be loud,"

VDM shares regret amid frozen account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade.

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, as a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions.

Source: Legit.ng