Ademola Lookman is the leading contender to win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award

The Atalanta and Super Eagles versatile attacker had an impressive season for club and country

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has explained why Lookman is one of the best in his position

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has reserved high praise for Ademola Lookman and explained why the Super Eagles star is one of the best in the world in his position.

Lookman is the rave of the moment in African and European football after an impressive season for Atalanta and a fantastic first major tournament for the Nigerian national team.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta during their 3-1 win over Parma. Photo by Luca Amedeo Bizzarri.

Source: Getty Images

He is the leading contender to win the 2024 Men's Player of the Year Award, organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the ceremony in Morocco on December 16.

Oliseh waxes lyrical about Lookman

Sunday Oliseh, appearing on a live show on News Central TV, applauded the Atalanta forward and explained why he is the best in the world in his position.

“Ademola Lookman is a great player,” he said. “Why I find Lookman to be a great player is because I'm looking at the qualities, the characteristics that are needed to play the position Lookman plays and how he executes them.

“He doesn't execute them at five out of ten, he doesn't execute them at six out of ten, he executes most of them at 7.5, 8 out of ten, so that's why I say he's a great player.”

The former Super Eagles captain added that great footwork and finishing are top qualities he possesses and that he has mastered them at a high level.

“I am calling him great because he played at the Europa League final, he did not only just play, he was decisive in winning the Europa League final. That is not what a good player does, that's what a great player does,” he concluded.

The 27-year-old was named in the five-man shortlist for CAF Awards after the organisation reduced the list from 10 to five, with William Troost-Ekong missing out.

Atalanta’s plans for Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Atalanta devised a strategy for Lookman's future as they prepare for his inevitable departure after three seasons at the Italian Serie A club.

The club have set a benchmark asking price and identified a list of younger potential targets to spend half the money on as they aim to revitalise the squad after his exit.

Source: Legit.ng