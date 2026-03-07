Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has sent an important message to the duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

The former Juventus star was critical of Osimhen during the 2025 AFCON, while commending Lookman

Osimhen and Ademola Lookan had a total of seven goals and seven assists at the 35th continental tournament

Sunday Oliseh has sent a strong message to the duo of Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Oliseh was among the pundits during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria national football team finished in third place.

The 51-year-old repeatedly praised Lookman for his performances during the tournament, while also criticising Osimhen after Nigeria’s semifinal defeat to Morocco.

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh believes Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman can lead Nigeria to winning trophies.

The former AFC Ajax midfielder had earlier blamed the Galatasaray striker for the team’s loss, referencing an on-field clash during the Round of 16 match against Mozambique, per ESPN.

Oliseh urges Osimhen and Lookman to lead Nigeria

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh believes both players possess the quality required to guide Nigeria to major honours.

According to Global Football Insights Podcast, Oliseh said the duo should take responsibility for inspiring the rest of the squad and leading the team into a new era of success.

He also pointed to their performances in the UEFA Champions League as evidence of their top-level pedigree. He said:

“We have two top Nigerian players currently excelling in the Champions League. Osimhen is doing well, and Lookman is also doing exceptionally well.

“All we need now is for these two top players to lead the team and for the others to follow, and you will have it."

At the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scored four goals and three assists, while Ademola Lookman scored three goals and four assists, as both were named in the CAF XI, per BBC.

Osimhen and Lookman’s performances at club level

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has been in fine form for Galatasaray since joining the Turkish giants permanently this season.

The former SSC Napoli forward has scored 17 goals in 25 appearances, with seven of those coming in the UEFA Champions League.

The 27-year-old also inspired the Turkish champions to a dramatic 7-6 aggregate victory over Juventus FC, helping Galatasaray qualify for the Round of 16 of Europe’s elite competition.

Super Eagles duo Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen during the 2025 AFCON match between Nigeria and Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman hit the ground running after completing a move from Atalanta BC during the January transfer window.

The former Everton FC winger has played a key role under Diego Simeone, helping Atletico Madrid reach the final of the 2025/26 Copa del Rey after defeating FC Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the semifinal.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year is now aiming to become the first Nigerian to win the Copa del Rey since Emmanuel Amunike achieved the feat with FC Barcelona in 1997.

Oliseh aims subtle dig at Osimhen

