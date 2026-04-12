Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has set a unique record in the Italian Serie A this season

The Nigerian international was in goal as Udinese thrashed AC Milan 3-0 at San Siro on Saturday, April 11

The former Sparta Rotterdam has sent a strong message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the Unity Cup

NUGA Games silver medallist Ezekiel Ajewole told Legit.ng his position on the current form of Okoye

Nigerian international Maduka Okoye has set a unique record for Udinese in the Serie A this season.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper played a key role as the Bianconeri stunned AC Milan 3-0 at the San Siro Stadium on Saturday, April 11.

Udinese opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Nicolo Zaniolo drove forward from his own half and set up Arthur Atta, whose effort was deflected into the net by Davide Bartesaghi for an own goal.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye keeps a clean sheet against AC Milan in the Serie A. Photo by: Timothy Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Ten minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage as Jurgen Ekkelenkamp headed home from Zaniolo’s assist.

AC Milan nearly pulled one back in the 52nd minute, but Okoye produced a fine save to deny Alexis Saelemaekers from close range.

Udinese sealed the win in the 71st minute after Adrien Rabiot lost possession in midfield, allowing Ekkelenkamp to release Atta, who calmly beat Mike Maignan to complete the rout, per beIN SPORTS.

Okoye makes history for Udinese

Maduka Okoye etched his name into the history books after keeping a clean sheet against AC Milan.

It marked the first time in his career that the Super Eagles goalkeeper has recorded three consecutive clean sheets at club level.

Okoye also kept shutouts in Udinese’s 2-0 away win over Genoa and a goalless draw against Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, per Transfermarkt.

His impressive run of form has helped Udinese Calcio climb to 10th position on the table with 43 points.

Meanwhile, Okoye would be having a tough competition in the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup following the switching of allegiance of Arthur Okonkwo.

Okoye deserves the no1 jersey - Ajewole

Coach of Kwara State football team, Ezekiel Ajewole, has stated that Maduka Okoye deserves to be Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper due to his consistency.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye keeps a clean sheet in three matches in the Serie A this season. Photo by: Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ajewole noted that the Udinese Calcio shot-stopper has worked his way to the top and should be given the nod ahead of Arthur Okonkwo, who recently switched allegiance. He said:

"I am impressed with the performance of Maduka Okoye after missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. He has cemented his position as the number one goalkeeper at his club side.

"Okoye is currently in one of the biggest leagues in Europe and he is seen to be making a huge impact in his club. Hopefully, he translates this performance to the upcoming Unity Cup and not absconds when he is needed."

Reason Okoye was dropped

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle has announced his final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, with Maduka Okoye notably missing from the list.

The omission of Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from the final 28-man squad has caused a stir on social media, with Nigerians calling for the heads of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Source: Legit.ng