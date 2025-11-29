Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has gotten strong backing from his coach ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Okoye saved a penalty during Udinese's match against Bologna in their 3-0 loss in the Italian Serie A

The German-born shot-stopper has returned to the Nigeria team following the completion of his suspension

Kwara State Football coach Ezekiel Ajewole said the inclusion of the former Watford star will create healthy competition in the team

Udinese manager Kosta Runjaic has issued a strong message to the club’s fans regarding Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Okoye was suspended for two months by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) over suspicious betting activities related to the club’s 2–1 victory against Lazio, during which he was booked for time-wasting.

Following the expiration of his ban, the 26-year-old returned to the starting XI and delivered a series of impressive saves.

Maduka Okoye during the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The former Watford star has also been recalled by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for the 2026 World Cup playoff.

Runjaic says Okoye needs more time

Kosta Runjaic has insisted that Udinese's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye needs time to reach his full potential.

Okoye saved Riccardo Orsolini's penalty during their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna.

According to the official club website, the German coach explained that Okoye is putting up more effort during training.

The German coach said the coaching crew is working around the clock to ensure that the errors of the goalkeeper are reduced to the barest minimum. He said:

"Here in Udinese, we have faith in every player in the squad because they all have one potential or the other. Everyone needs to train well to and prove it on the pitch that they deserve to start.

"In the match against Bologna, there were things I was unhappy with and we have all talked about it with the players.

"The aim is to work on the mistakes, and not to more blunders. The team possesses several new players, several young players, and several who haven't played as much. These are details that can be decisive, per Yahoo Sports.

Maduka Okoye during the Serie A match between Internazionale and Udinese at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy. Photo by: sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

"For instance, Maduka Okoye hasn't played for weeks; against Bologna, he took unnecessary risks, and we lost 2-0, which ended the match.

"We're working hard. It takes time, it's a growth process. It takes time to see the players express their full potential."

Okoye will be ready before 2025 AFCON - Ajewole

Kwara State football coach Ezekiel Ajewole said the goalkeeper will regain top form with the confidence of his Udinese coach.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ajewole stressed that Okoye will be ready to play for Nigeria during the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. He said:

"I am excited that Maduka Okoye is getting more playing time. He is a fantastic goalkeeper and with time, the errors will reduce.

"If his confidence level rises, he will be ready to play for the Super Eagles during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco."

Udinese releases statement after Okoye’s suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that Udinese released a strong statement in support of the Nigerian international Maduka Okoye.

The Serie A club emphasised that the goalkeeper had been fully cleared of match-fixing allegations and that the two-month suspension was due solely to a technical violation of fairness principles.

Source: Legit.ng