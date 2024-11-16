Maduka Okoye has witnessed his stock soar astronomically following his transfer to Italian Serie A outfit, Udinese

The 25-year-old's incredible form has continued to see him linked with several clubs within and outside Italy

The Super Eagles of Nigeria shot-stopper has named one club he would love to join in a recent interview

Maduka Okoye has continued to revel in his upsurge in form and confidence following his transfer from Watford to Udinese.

The Nigerian shot-stopper, who has witnessed his form translate into a return to the national team, has consistently attracted interest from several elite clubs regarding a possible transfer.

Earlier in the summer, swirling reports linked Okoye with the possibility of joining Italian champions Inter Milan.

Maduka Okoye reacts during the Serie A match between Atalanta and Udinese at Gewiss Stadium on November 10, 2024. Image: Photo Agency.

However, a potential move fell through, largely due to Udinese's reluctance to part ways with the Nigerian.

The shot-stopper, however, speaking as captured by Transfermrkt on the failed move, emphasised that he has no regrets about the deal falling through, explaining that he is confident a transfer will happen at the right time.

Revisiting the topic of his future, the former Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper named one club he aspires to play for someday.

Okoye names his dream Premier League club

In an interview with Sporty TV, Okoye shared his admiration for Chelsea and detailed a personal connection to the Premier League club.

"Of course, playing in the Premier League is a dream for me," Okoye said.

"For me, in the Premier League, it's Chelsea. I'm not a Chelsea fan, but I’ve always kind of supported them. I wouldn’t say Chelsea is my team because my teams are in Germany, but in England, Chelsea is my team."

Despite his Premier League aspirations, Okoye emphasised his current happiness and commitment to Udinese.

"But right now, I’m in Serie A, and I’m very, very happy here at Udinese," he stated.

"I’ve really fallen in love not just with the Italian style of football but also with the Italian way of life. I’m planning to stay here and enjoy my time in Italy."

Okoye is expected to feature for the Nigerian national team in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match against Rwanda.

Maduka Okoye grateful to Gernot Rohr

Legit.ng reported that Okoye appreciates Gernot Rohr for helping him to fulfil his dream of playing for the Super Eagles and becoming a first-team regular.

Rohr handed Okoye his debut in 2019 after about two years of watching him. The Udinese goalkeeper was born in Germany but opted to represent the country of his father.

