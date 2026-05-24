Arsenal are set to earn more than £175 million after winning the Premier League title

TV broadcast fees and merit payments played a major role in the final payouts for each team

Even lower-placed clubs are expected to receive over £100 million from Premier League revenue

Arsenal are preparing to receive one of the biggest financial rewards in the club’s history after ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side finally reclaimed the English crown following an intense title battle with Manchester City, who stumbled late in the campaign after dropping crucial points against Bournemouth.

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The Premier League title not only delivered glory and celebrations across north London, but it also guaranteed Arsenal an enormous cash windfall expected to exceed £175 million once official payments are finalised later this summer, Metro reports.

The Gunners’ long-awaited success comes after several near misses in recent seasons, where they twice finished runners-up to Pep Guardiola’s dominant City side.

This time, however, Arsenal managed to hold their nerve and secure the trophy with a game to spare.

Premier League prize money remains one of the most lucrative reward systems in world football.

Every club in the division receives a share of television revenue, commercial income, merit-based payments and facility fees generated from live broadcasts.

The final amount earned by each team depends heavily on their league position and how frequently they appeared on television throughout the season.

For Arsenal, their thrilling title race, attacking football and massive global fanbase ensured they were among the most televised clubs in England again this campaign, significantly boosting their earnings.

How Premier League prize money is shared

The Premier League distributes money using several different payment structures designed to reward both participation and success.

Every club receives an equal share from domestic and international television rights as well as central commercial deals.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta poses with the Premier League title. Photo by Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

On top of that, teams earn additional merit payments depending on where they finish in the league table.

The higher a club finishes, the larger the merit payment they receive.

Last season, title winners Liverpool reportedly earned around £53.1 million purely from merit payments, while Manchester City earned £56.4 million during their previous title-winning campaign.

Arsenal are now expected to earn a similar figure or possibly even more after their dramatic championship victory.

Another key source of income comes through facility fees. These are payments awarded based on how many matches are broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

Arsenal had 29 live televised matches during the previous campaign and earned over £24 million through facility fees alone. That number could rise again this season due to the huge interest surrounding the title race.

Meanwhile, even clubs finishing in the lower half of the table continue to benefit enormously from Premier League broadcasting deals, with every side expected to receive well over £100 million overall.

Estimated earnings for every Premier League team

Arsenal are projected to finish as the highest earners with an estimated payout ranging between £175 million and £181 million, The Standard reports.

Arsenal can expect to receive in excess of £50 million in merit payments alone for winning the Premier League title. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Second-place finishers Manchester City are expected to earn between £171 million and £177 million, while third place Manchester United could receive around £165 million to £171 million.

Fourth-place Aston Villa may pocket between £163 million and £169 million, with fifth place Liverpool projected to earn approximately £160 million to £165 million.

The figures continue to decrease gradually down the table, though the difference is often influenced by television appearances.

Even teams battling relegation still receive huge financial rewards as West Ham, Burnley, and Wolves are expected to earn between £109 million and £119 million despite dropping out of the division.

The financial power of the Premier League remains unmatched globally, and Arsenal’s latest victory further highlights how success on the pitch can translate into extraordinary commercial rewards off it.

For Arteta and Arsenal, lifting the trophy not only restored pride to the club but also handed them a financial platform capable of strengthening the squad ahead of another ambitious campaign, including a renewed push for UEFA Champions League glory next season.

Arsenal receive boost ahead of UCL final

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of the showdown after midfielder Mikel Merino returned to training.

Merino had been a doubt for the Gunners after suffering a foot injury in January, but his recovery has handed manager Mikel Arteta fresh optimism ahead of the biggest game of the season.

Source: Legit.ng