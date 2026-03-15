Arthur Okonkwo’s international switch from England to Nigeria is still pending approval from the English FA

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has been in impressive form for Wrexham, keeping ten clean sheets this season

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle wants Okonkwo to join the Super Eagles for integration ahead of March friendlies

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is still waiting for final approval from the English FA to allow goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to represent the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who has represented England at youth levels from U-15 to U-18 in 12 matches, has already committed to play for Nigeria.

The NFF is waiting for the English FA to ratify the switch of nationality of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo from England to Nigeria. Photo by Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

However, the official switch of nationality is still pending, and the required paperwork has not yet been finalised by FIFA.

Okonkwo has been in outstanding form for Wrexham in the English Championship, keeping his 10th clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Swansea City.

The England-born goalkeeper’s performances have been crucial as Wrexham push for promotion to the Premier League, currently sitting sixth and in playoff contention, after keeping 10 clean sheets this season, per Transfermarkt.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is eager to integrate the former Arsenal goalkeeper into the national setup ahead of upcoming friendlies in March, but his involvement remains dependent on the English FA’s ratification.

Okonkwo’s clearance delays Super Eagles plans

The NFF had hoped Okonkwo would make his debut for the Super Eagles sooner, but the English FA letter is the final step needed to clear him.

A letter from the English FA is the final step required to free Okonkwo to play for Nigeria after representing England from U-15 to U-18 levels. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggesting the 24-year-old goalkeeper had already been cleared were premature, as the federation confirmed that the process is ongoing.

According to Footy Africa, Head of International Competitions Dayo Enebi clarified that while Okonkwo is a key target for Nigeria, the switch has not been completed.

Chelle remains determined to include Okonkwo in the Super Eagles’ activities to help him settle into the squad.

Even if the paperwork is not finalised before the friendly matches in March, the coaching staff intends to start his integration and prepare the goalkeeper for official competitions in the future.

Okonkwo’s rising profile in football

Okonkwo has grown into one of the standout goalkeepers in the English Championship.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper’s performances for Wrexham have been vital as the team fights for a historic promotion push.

10 clean sheets this season underline his reliability between the posts and his potential to strengthen Nigeria’s squad in a crucial position.

The Super Eagles are looking to bolster their team with players who can make an immediate impact, and Okonkwo fits that profile perfectly.

The NFF is carefully managing his case alongside other targets as the coaching staff seeks to prepare a strong squad for future fixtures.

For Nigeria, securing Okonkwo’s services would provide a boost in goalkeeping depth and give Chelle additional options alongside Stanley Nwabali ahead of crucial international matches.

FIFA clears Okonkwo for Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s goalkeeping options have received a timely boost after Arthur Okonkwo was officially cleared by FIFA to represent Nigeria.

The 24-year-old is now eligible for immediate selection ahead of Nigeria’s March international fixtures in Jordan, where the Super Eagles will face Jordan in a four-nation invitational tournament.

Source: Legit.ng