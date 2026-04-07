Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has included three Nigerian players in the training squad on Monday, April 6

The Gunners will take on Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at Estádio Jose Alvalade later tonight

Arteta believes the current form of the North London club would not affect their performance

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta named three Nigerian youngsters in the first team training session on Monday, April 6.

The North London side will face Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal (first leg) at Estádio Jose Alvalade later tonight.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta introduces three Nigerian players into the first squad training program ahead of their Champions League tie against Lisbon. Photo by: James Fearn and Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta invites 3 Nigerians

Mikel Arteta invited Josh Ogunnaike (defender), Khari Ranson (goalkeeper) and Andre Harriman-Annous (forward) from the academy to train with the first team squad at Sobha Realty Training Centre in London Colney.

According to Arsenal youth team insider Jeorge Bird, the duo of Harriman-Annous and Ranson have been included in a Champions League matchday squad this season, while Ogunnaike has yet to receive a call-up.

The 18-year-old forward made his debut during Arsenal's 3-0 win against Slavia Prague last November, while Ranson was an unused substitute in the round of 16 clash with Bayer Leverkusen (both legs) in March.

Ogunnaike, who can play at left-back or centre-back, has featured prominently for the U21s recently and has also frequently been involved in first-team training sessions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have lost their last matches against Manchester City (Carabao Cup final) and Southampton (FA Cup), while Lisbon recorded victories against Alverca and Santa Clara in the league.

Sporting CP have never beaten Arsenal in seven attempts, including a 5-1 home loss in last season’s UEFA Champions League. However, they did eliminate Arsenal from the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League via penalty shootout.

Mikel Arteta explains that the match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon is going to be difficult. Photo by: Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta speaks on injecting new players

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the squad can replicate their brilliant performance from last season in the UEFA Champions League.

The Spanish coach explained that the match against Sporting Lisbon would be difficult. He said:

"I think it's a very good mixture because we had a really good campaign last year in the Champions League and we came into this position when we played Real Madrid as well and we managed to get into the semi-final.

"So that experience, those feelings are there. Tomorrow is going to be a very different game. We know the difficulty of that, but obviously we know what is at stake and what we have to do."

Arteta cautioned the players against panicking in the crucial match. He said:

"I think we need to be clear. Instead of panic, understand if that happens, why it happened and bring clarity and when you analyse that and you accept that, be better. That's it. And that's the thing that we have to do," according to Arsenal official website.

Arteta backs Kepa despite costly mistake

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel Arteta addressed his decision to start Kepa ahead of first-choice goalkeeper David Raya, despite the Spaniard’s costly mistake in the final.

Despite the setback, Arteta’s message is clear as he insists Arsenal must channel their frustration into motivation as they aim to end the campaign on a high note.

Source: Legit.ng