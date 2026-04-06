Stanley Nwabali remains a free agent after the Super Eagles goalkeeper left Chippa United in February

Three African clubs including Kaizer Chiefs stand out as realistic summer destinations for Nigeria’s No.1

Nwabali’s Super Eagles place is under pressure unless he secures a move soon this summer

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali finds himself at a defining crossroads in his career.

Since leaving Chippa United in February, the former Enyimba goalkeeper has remained without a club, a situation that is beginning to raise concerns over both his form and his place in the national team.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has remained a free agent since his departure from Chippa United in February. Photo by Abdel Najid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

After establishing himself as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Nwabali looked set for a major leap in his career.

Instead, his decision to part ways with Chippa United has left him in limbo, with no concrete offers yet despite links to clubs across Africa.

As the summer transfer window draws closer, attention is turning to the most realistic destinations that could revive the goalkeeper’s club career and restore his Super Eagles status.

Nwabali’s career at a crossroads

Nwabali’s stock rose significantly after his performances for Nigeria at AFCON 2025, where he impressed with commanding displays for the Super Eagles as Nigeria secured a bronze medal in the competition.

Stanley Nwabali was left out of the Super Eagles squad for the March international friendlies against Iran and Jordan. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Many expected Europe or a top African giant to snap up the 29-year-old goalkeeper immediately. However, the move never came.

Instead, the former Enyimba goalkeeper has spent the past few months without competitive football and has been spotted playing local football in his community in Nigeria, per Daily Sports.

Nwabali’s inactivity has already started to affect his spot in the Super Eagles, with Eric Chelle recently preferring active goalkeepers for Nigeria’s friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

3 possible destinations for Nwabali

The summer window now looks like Nwabali’s best opportunity to reset and secure a new club, and Afrik-Foot reports that three teams are likely the destination for the former Chippa United captain.

1. Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs remain perhaps the most logical destination for Nwabali.

The South African giants were strongly linked with him immediately after his exit from Chippa United, and the move still makes plenty of sense.

Having spent years in the Premier Soccer League, Nwabali already understands the physicality and culture of South African football.

For Chiefs, signing a proven league performer on a free transfer would represent smart business.

Amakhosi are one of Africa’s biggest clubs, and a switch there would instantly put Nwabali back in the spotlight while giving him a platform to challenge for trophies.

2. Simba SC

If regular game time is the priority, Simba SC could be the perfect fit for Nwabali.

The Tanzanian giants consistently compete in CAF inter-club competitions and remain one of East Africa’s most ambitious sides.

For Nwabali, this route could be about more than just a paycheck.

Playing for Simba would offer visibility on the continental stage, which could strengthen his case for a Super Eagles recall.

3. Al Ahly Benghazi

For a goalkeeper entering his prime years, Al Ahly Benghazi could present the most financially rewarding option.

The Libyan champions are known for their spending power and ability to attract top African players.

They can offer the kind of contract that reflects Nwabali’s status as an established international goalkeeper.

More importantly, they would provide the competitive edge he needs

Why Nwabali’s next move is critical

This next decision could shape the rest of Nwabali’s career.

At 29, he is in the prime years for a goalkeeper, but staying inactive for too long risks undoing the progress he made with Nigeria.

Maduka Okoye and other in-form goalkeepers are already pushing hard for the Nigeria number one shirt.

A strong summer move is no longer just about club football. It is about reclaiming his Super Eagles place, staying sharp for future AFCON qualifiers, and proving that leaving Chippa United was a bold step forward, not a costly mistake.

Nwabali speaks on clubless situation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nwabali is taking his time to find a new club, showing remarkable composure despite being clubless for nearly two months.

Nwabali has not let the situation rattle him as the 29-year-old goalkeeper views the circulating transfer stories as a sign that he is still relevant and recognised for his quality.

Source: Legit.ng