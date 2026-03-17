Arthur Okonkwo remains ineligible for Nigeria’s March friendlies due to FIFA’s nationality switch delay

The Wrexham goalkeeper has been a standout performer with nine clean sheets this season

Maduka Okoye expected to return, while Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie remain ready as backups

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has continued to impress at Wrexham since his move from the Gunners two years ago.

The 24-year-old played a key role in Wrexham’s promotion from League One to the Championship and has been a consistent presence between the sticks this season.

Arthur Okonkwo reportedly will not be included in the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming friendlies against Jordan and Iran. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, Okonkwo has featured in 34 of Wrexham’s 37 matches so far and recorded 10 clean sheets, showcasing his shot-stopping ability and composure under pressure.

The England-born goalkeeper’s performances have caught the eye of Nigerians, who have been calling for his integration into the Super Eagles setup.

Many see the Wrexham goalie as a potential long-term solution to Nigeria’s goalkeeper challenges.

FIFA switch delays Okonkwo’s call-up

Despite his strong form, Okonkwo will not feature in Nigeria’s upcoming friendlies against Jordan and Iran in late March.

Okonkwo has been a consistent presence between the sticks since joining Wrexham from Arsenal two years ago. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

According to Afrik-Foot, the primary reason is the ongoing administrative process required for the 24-year-old goalkeeper to switch his international allegiance from England, where he represented youth teams, to Nigeria.

FIFA rules stipulate that players who have represented one country at the youth level must formally apply for a change of sporting nationality before they are eligible for competitive matches with another national team.

Okonkwo’s name has yet to appear in FIFA’s most recent database of successfully switched players, meaning the Wrexham goalkeeper cannot currently represent the Super Eagles in a recognised capacity.

While media reports had hinted at an imminent Nigeria call-up with Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, a huge admirer of the former Arsenal goalkeeper, it seems the process has not yet begun.

Okonkwo himself has not publicly confirmed his intention to finalise the switch, leaving fans and football authorities in suspense.

Until the official switch is completed, Nigeria will have to rely on other goalkeepers for the March internationals.

Super Eagles goalkeeping options

The Super Eagles still boast several capable goalkeepers to cover Okonkwo’s absence.

Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie are expected to serve as back-ups to Stanley Nwabali, who is already sidelined for the upcoming friendlies.

Meanwhile, Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is set to make his return to the national team after stepping away temporarily and missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Okoye’s return provides an experienced option between the posts, giving coach Chelle confidence that Nigeria’s goalkeeping department remains in capable hands.

Although Okonkwo’s presence would have added depth and youthful energy to the squad, the Super Eagles’ current roster ensures stability while the FIFA switch process is finalised.

England yet to approve Okonkwo’s switch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is still waiting for final approval from the English FA to allow goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to represent the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper, who has represented England at youth levels from U-15 to U-18 in 12 matches, has already committed to play for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng