Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set to invite five players to the team in June

Nigeria will take on Portugal and Poland in international friendly matches after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

Chelle is poised to lead Nigeria to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in September

Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle is reportedly set to invite five new players to the squad for the friendly match during the international break.

Nigeria will not feature in the World Cup for the second consecutive time after losing in the final to DR Congo 4-3 on penalty shoot-out during the African Playoffs in Morocco last November.

The Leopards went ahead to beat Jamaica 1-0 in the final of the intercontinental playoffs to clinch the tenth available slot in Mexico last March.

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is ready to invite four new players ahead of the international friendly against Portugal and Poland. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the three-time AFCON champions took part in the four-nation invitational tournament in Amman, Turkey, beating Iran 2-1 before playing a 2-2 draw against Jordan.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) proceeded to secure another round of friendly matches against World Cup-bound teams, Poland on June 3 and Portugal on June 10.

The match against Poland will take place at PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, where the exact venue for the Portugal clash has not been confirmed, according to NFF.

Chelle to invite four new players

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has begun plans to hand five players their debut ahead of the international friendlies.

The former Mali coach introduced players like Emmanuel Fernandez, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Yira Sor and Philip Otele during the matches against Iran and Jordan in March.

1) Kareem Tunde (Levante)

Kareem Tunde has made 14 league appearances in the 2025/26 La Liga season, starting most of those matches.

He registered his first assist in Levante’s 4-2 win over Real Oviedo, a performance that highlighted his growing confidence at the top level, per Transfermarkt.

The 20-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle and could soon earn a call-up.

2) Femi Azeez (Milwall)

Femi Azeez is set to receive his first international call-up for Nigeria under Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle. Photo by: Adam Davy/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Femi Azeez has been in outstanding form for Millwall in the 2025/26 EFL Championship, recording eight goals and eight assists in 30 matches.

The former Reading player scored in back-to-back games in his third and fourth appearances for the club, against Preston North End and Bristol City.

His performances have attracted interest from Ipswich Town, who are pushing for Premier League promotion, per BBC.

The 24-year-old could also serve as a potential replacement for Wilfred Ndidi in the Super Eagles setup.

3) Marcus Abraham (Estrela da Amadora)

Marcus Abraham is expected to return to the national team under Eric Chelle.

The 26-year-old received his first call-up under Gernot Rohr in 2021 and made his debut against Cameroon.

The winger has impressed in Portugal, scoring five goals in 25 appearances this season and winning over fans with his performances.

4) Anthony Dennis (Goztepe)

Anthony Dennis earned his first international call-up ahead of the 2025 AFCON but did not make the final 23-man squad.

The Goztepe midfielder played a key role in helping the club secure promotion back to the Turkish Super Lig last season.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals this campaign and is in contention for selection ahead of Nigeria’s international friendlies next June, per Transfermarkt.

NFF responds to Chelle's demands

Legit.ng previously reported that the NFF responded to Eric Chelle's 19-point demand for a new contract through its general secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

The federation remains calm over the manager's future as they expressed confidence that he will fulfil the final year of his current contract.

Source: Legit.ng