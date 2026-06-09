Jose Mourinho has reportedly identified Riccardo Calafiori and Josko Gvardiol as key defensive targets for Real Madrid.

The Portuguese manager previously handed Calafiori his senior opportunities at Roma and is eager for a reunion in Madrid.

Arsenal are expected to resist any approach for the Italian defender, who remains an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Jose Mourinho's second spell at Real Madrid could begin with an ambitious defensive rebuild after reports emerged that the Portuguese coach has personally approved moves for Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori and Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol.

The veteran manager is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu after Florentino Perez secured re-election as Real Madrid president, opening the door for a major summer overhaul at the Spanish giants.

Mourinho Demands Arsenal Star Defender as Face of New Real Madrid Project. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Perez has already outlined ambitious plans for the transfer market, publicly naming Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries among his expected arrivals. The Madrid president has also hinted at a blockbuster €150 million Galactico signing as he attempts to restore the club to the summit of European football.

However, strengthening the defence appears to be Mourinho's immediate priority.

According to reports from Diario AS, the former Chelsea, Inter Milan and Roma manager has given the green light for Madrid to pursue both Calafiori and Gvardiol as part of a major restructuring of the backline.

Mourinho prioritises defensive rebuild

Real Madrid endured an inconsistent campaign defensively and Mourinho is reportedly determined to address those issues quickly.

The Portuguese tactician wants a defender capable of operating both at left-back and in central defence, particularly if he decides to deploy a back three during certain matches.

That profile has led him towards Calafiori and Gvardiol, two of Europe's most highly-rated defenders.

Gvardiol has already established himself as one of the elite defenders in world football since joining Manchester City and is currently discussing a new contract with the Premier League club.

Calafiori, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the standout defenders in Europe following his impressive rise through Italian football.

Although Arsenal only signed the Italian international in 2024, Madrid are believed to view him as an ideal fit because of his versatility, composure on the ball and ability to operate across multiple defensive positions.

The pursuit of either player could force Real Madrid to make decisions regarding their existing options at left-back.

Ferland Mendy has struggled with recurring injuries over the past two seasons, while Fran Garcia has rarely established himself as a guaranteed starter. Alvaro Carreras remains highly rated despite an inconsistent first campaign following his arrival from Benfica.

Mourinho and Calafiori share Roma history

One factor believed to be driving Madrid's interest in Calafiori is his long-standing relationship with Mourinho.

According to Football Italia, the Italian defender emerged from Roma's academy during Mourinho's time in charge of the Serie A club and was among the young players the Portuguese coach publicly praised.

Jose Mourinho with AS Roma players including Riccardo Calafiori against Real Betis in 2021. Photo by David Bustamante

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Mourinho handed Calafiori several opportunities in the first team, including appearances during Roma's successful UEFA Europa Conference League-winning campaign.

The defender made nine senior appearances under Mourinho before leaving the Italian club in 2022 as Roma sought to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

His departure eventually proved a turning point in his career.

After rebuilding his reputation at Basel, where he featured regularly and showcased his potential, Calafiori returned to Serie A with Bologna before establishing himself as one of Europe's most sought-after defenders.

Those experiences convinced Mourinho that the player possesses the mentality and tactical intelligence required to thrive at the highest level.

The Madrid boss is said to value footballers capable of adapting to different systems, and Calafiori's ability to play centrally or on the left side of defence makes him particularly attractive.

Arsenal and Netherlands suffer Timber injury blow

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after failing to recover fully from a groin injury suffered during the closing months of the season.

The setback represents a significant blow for both Arsenal and the Netherlands, with the versatile defender unable to participate in football's biggest tournament despite extensive rehabilitation efforts.

Source: Legit.ng