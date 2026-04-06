Former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has sent a message to Eric Chelle two months after the 2025 AFCON campaign

Peseiro handled the three-time AFCON champions between 2022 and 2024, reaching the 2023 continental final

The former Zamalek coach has given his assessment of the current squad under the Franco-Malian

Portuguese manager, Jose Peseiro has sent a strong message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time to secure a bronze medal.

The West African side played seven matches during the tournament, recording five wins and two draws, remaining unbeaten in regulation time throughout the competition.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle leads Nigeria to finish in third place at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigeria Football Federation appointed Chelle in January 2025 following Nigeria’s poor start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they managed just three points from four matches, including a defeat to Benin Republic under Peseiro and Finidi George, per BBC.

The former Mali coach went ahead to finish second in the CAF qualification Group C, behind the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and subsequently qualified for the continental playoffs before losing to DR Congo in the final

Chelle has since guided Nigeria to victory in the 2025 Unity Cup, defeating Jamaica national team in the final after four months in charge.

The NFF is finding it difficult to disengage Chelle after failing to meet up to his contract demands, as Nigerians have fallen in love with his attacking style, including the current players.

Peseiro throws jab at Chelle

Former Saudi Arabia coach Jose Peseiro has taken a subtle dig at Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle following Nigeria’s performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to Afrik-Foot NG, the Al-Ula coach stated that Nigeria had no excuse not to reach the final of the tournament given the quality within the squad.

Former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro believes finishing in third place at the 2025 AFCON is below standard. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 66-year-old added that Nigeria’s run to the 2023 AFCON final remains the country’s best finish in the competition since 2013. He said:

"Nigeria is one of the major footballing nations in Africa and every tournament (AFCON or friendly) brings high expectations.

"Any coach handling the time is expected to reach the AFCON final, and we accomplished that two years ago, our best finish in a long time.”

The former Al Ahly manager believes the third-place finish fell below expectations.

The Nigeria Football Federation sacked Jose Peseiro in March 2024, following the Super Eagles' 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final.

Jose Peseiro opens up on dream job

Legit.ng previously reported that Jose Peseiro has named his dream job and explained why he has remained unemployed months after quitting his role as Super Eagles head coach following AFCON 2023 final loss.

Peseiro was in charge of the Nigerian national team for 22 months and walked away after his contract expired despite efforts from the Nigerian Football Federation to renew it.

Source: Legit.ng