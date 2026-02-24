An NFF official has responded to Eric Chelle’s 19-point demands for a contract renewal

Chelle’s demands leaked to the media recently, and they included a $130,000 monthly salary for him and his staff

The Franco-Malian manager has a year left on his current contract, which has a $55,000 per month salary

An official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has responded to Eric Chelle’s demands for a new contract with the Super Eagles after they leaked to the media.

NFF appointed Chelle on January 7, 2025, and handed him a two-year contract with the target of turning around the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Eric Chelle submits 19-point demands to NFF for contract renewal. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle failed at the objective after the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo on penalties in the final of the African playoff, thus ending their World Cup campaign.

Some Nigerians called for his dismissal, but the NFF trusted him to coach the team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026.

Nigeria finished third at the tournament, beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win the bronze medal after losing the semi-final to the host nation, Morocco.

The failure to reach the final, which was the minimum target and what the team achieved in 2023, led to calls for the Franco-Malian to be relieved of his duties.

However, the NFF agreed to keep the manager for the final year of his contract, though talks about handing him a new contract did not appear to be progressing.

Chelle, despite NFF downplaying contract talks, submitted a 19-point proposal to the NFF, which should be in place before accepting a new contract.

The proposal, which leaked to the media, generated controversy from Nigerians, particularly the demand for a monthly $130,000 salary for him and his staff.

NFF responds to Chelle’s demands

The NFF, through its general secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, has spoken about the manager’s demands, as discussions continue in the media and behind the scenes.

Sanusi confirmed that most of Chelle’s new demands have been covered in his previous contract, particularly with his accommodation and transportation within Nigeria.

“Chelle has accommodation, a car and a driver,” Sanusi said.

The NFF is calm because the manager has one year left on his contract and has yet to decide whether to initiate discussions with Chelle over the proposal.

NFF reacts to Eric Chelle's contract demands. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“Let us not forget that Chelle still has one year left on his current contract. These are fresh demands to be considered for renewal, which remains subject to debate, especially with these terms,” the source told Guardian NG.

“This is for the technical committee to review before presenting to the board for approval.”

Even if the NFF decides against discussing the proposal, Chelle is expected to fulfil the final year of his contract, which will expire in December 2026.

As noted by the NFF, Nigeria will compete in a four-nation tournament alongside Jordan, Iran and Costa Rica during the March international break.

