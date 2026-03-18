Former England international Jamie Carragher has reacted after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped Senegal of their AFCON title

CAF announced the decision on Tuesday after Morocco launched an appeal against the initial ruling last January

African football fans have gone head-to-head with the former Liverpool defender on social media

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has caused a major stir on social media following his reaction after the Confederation of African Football announced the new AFCON winner.

The African football governing body confirmed that Senegal has been stripped of their second Africa Cup of Nations title.

CAF strips Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title and awards it to Morocco. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Teranga Lions beat the Atlas of Morocco 1-0 with a strike from Pape Gueye in the 94th minute at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, per Sofa Score.

The continental tournament was marred with chaos as Senega manager Pape Thiaw ordered his players to vacate the pitch after a controversial penalty was awarded to the host in the 90+6 minute by Jean-Jacques Ndala.

The West African giants returned to the field on the orders of Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane after spending close to 15 minutes in the locker room.

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz missed his spot kick as Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy caught his Panenka kick, per Flash Score.

Carragher reacts to CAF Appeal verdict

Former England international Jamie Carragher appears to have reacted to the decision of CAF to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title.

In a viral tweet on X, the Liverpool legend posted an ambiguous Nollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio meme from this year's Oscars.

The UEFA Champions League winner's tweet angered loads of Africans as they rushed to his comment section to express their displeasure.

@Xtopherewesi said:

"What does this even mean- that your point on AFCON is valid?

"Nope, it reinforces the narrative that you have a racial bias for Africa.

"Imagine trying to mock Africa to prove a point that AFCON isn't a good competition."

@NellySylva wrote:

"I wanted to completely stay silent on that farcical judgement CAF released late last night stripping Senegal of their hard fought triumph and awarding it to their Jewel Morocco because I'm just too angry for words. I'm only speaking now to correct some of you yapping that Carragher was right.

Senegal and Morocco players clash during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP

Source: Getty Images

"Please, Jamie Carragher stands WRONG and retarded on his assesments of AFCON, that there are UNSCRUPULOUS persons running African Football who have now decided to appease their Pay Masters Morocco doesn't automatically mean that loathsome English kn*bhead is correct."

@AllaNiang7 added:

"Those who are agreeing with him I don’t understand you!

"Certainly the CAF is a circus 🤡 , but we must not generalize on the level of African football, which has improved significantly in recent years!

"I camp on my position regarding Carragher, he is always looking for an opportunity to spit on African football."

@LFC_KcDavid added:

"Nobody should insult carragher here, he is been proven right.

"You as an organiser had to think about your image first before making a ridiculous and dooming decision like that Carragher was right, this is no major competition."

Carragher downplays AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said the lack of major international tournaments would hinder Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

He claimed that player’s chances of winning the Ballon d'Or are often influenced by their performance in major international tournaments like the Champions League or World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng