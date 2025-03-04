Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has tendered an unreserved apology over his Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) remarks

The former England international dismissed AFCON as a minor tournament while discussing Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or this year

CAF and African football players across the globe bashed the football pundit for making such remarks publicly

Jamie Carragher has publicly admitted he was wrong to dismiss the Africa Cup of Nations as not a 'major tournament.

The UEFA Champions League winner suggested that Mohamed Salah’s nationality could hinder his chances of claiming football’s most prestigious individual award.

The Egyptian scored a goal and made an assist in their 2-0 win against Manchester City last month.

Jamie Carragher has publicly apologized for his Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) remarks. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Carragher apologies to Africa

Former England U-21 player Jamie Carragher claimed he was trying to explain the merit of Mohamed Salah’s performance and not to disrespect the AFCON.

According to Dailymail, the UEFA Super Cup winner said the Asia Games and Gold Cup fall into the categories of the AFCON. He said via Liverpooecho:

'I have got very strong opinions on the game, I love debate, and that will never change, he said on CBS Sports' Golazo Show.

'But what I would never want to be described as, as a pundit, is ignorant or disrespectful so that was never my aim. And whether that's to a player, a club, a country, a continent, a continental tournament, whatever that may be.

'What I would say is, where I got it wrong was, I was clumsy describing AFCON as not a major tournament.

I was trying to explain the merits of Mo Salah winning the Ballon d'Or, and I feel that not just AFCON, I would say the Asia Games, the Gold Cup, not so much the Copa America, but there are five major tournaments out there besides the World Cup that are for their continent and are a major tournament.

Jamie Carragher has tipped Mohamed Salah to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Carragher drums support for Salah

The 47-year-old has drummed support for the Egyptian to win the Ballon d'Or after George Weah in 1995.

He said the Ballon d'Or was the European Footballer of the Year reason why it will be difficult for any player from the AFCON to win it. Carragher said via talkSport:

'Yes, I've been banging the drum for Mo Salah to become the first African player to win the Ballon d'Or since George Weah in the mid '90s.

As I said, I should have been a lot tidier with my language around that, so yes, that's something I'll look at.

'But as I said, you do look at the Euros, where it's at right now, and other competitions, and some of them resonate with the Ballon d'Or voters, who sometimes are journalists, national coaches, national captains.

'And one of the reasons might be, sometimes we forget, the Ballon d'Or was the European Footballer of the Year. So maybe there is a bias towards the Euros or European football in the past.

Okocha berates Carragher

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has thrown a jab at football pundit Jamie Carragher over his comments berating the AFCON.

The former PSG player said Jamie Carragher does not deserve the attention he’s getting from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as well as the legends.

The 1994 AFCON winner said the former Liverpool player is not a role model to any upcoming football player.

Source: Legit.ng