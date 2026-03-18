A journalist, who was a former member of FIFA Anti-Racism Task Force, has gone public with his interaction with a former CAF appeal board member in light of the body's decision to award AFCON 2025 title to Morocco

According to the journalist, the fellow sat on the CAF appeal board for six years, and he could not believe the African football body's ruling

Mixed reactions have trailed CAF's decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 title and award it to Morocco, with a 3-0 walkover win

Osasu Obayiuwana, a former member of FIFA Anti-Racism Task Force and a journalist, has reacted to CAF's decision to award the AFCON 2025 title to Morocco after stripping Senegal of it.

Osasu, in a viral tweet, said he spoke with a former CAF appeal board member on the development.

A journalist says he spoke with a former member of CAF appeal board. Photo Credit: Anadolu, X/@osasuo

Source: Getty Images

What ex-CAF appeal board member allegedly said

According to Osasu, the ex-CAF appeal board member he spoke with sat on the board for six years and was puzzled by the African football body's decision to overturn the AFCON 2025 final results.

The ex-CAF official reportedly said that the appeals board lacked the power to overturn the on-field decision of a referee. The journalist's tweet read:

“I am shocked by this decision, because as a person who sat on the @CAF_Online Appeals Board for SIX YEARS, I know that the Appeals Board does not have the power to change the on-field decision of a referee.”

"This is what I was told by a former member a few minutes ago. Hmm!"

A journalist has reacted to CAF's ruling on the AFCON 2025 final results. Photo Credit: DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

See his tweet below:

AFCON 2025: Reactions trail journalist's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the journaist's tweet below:

@Chubalus16 said:

"All African national teams must boycott all the competitions organised by CAF. Senegal did not abandon the game. The match was completed by the referee’s whistle. So why is CAF acting like inec Nigeria. Just came in the middle of the night and announced a fraudulent decision."

@Chubalus16 said:

"All African national teams must boycott all the competitions organised by CAF. Senegal did not abandon the game. The match was completed by the referee’s whistle. So why is CAF acting like inec Nigeria. Just came in the middle of the night and announced a fraudulent decision."

@iamoluwasoye said:

"This decision is a joke taken too far. CAF is a joke. Morocco missed a penalty after the walkout.

"If the walkout happened in the semi-final, would CAF called the other countries to come and retake the tournament. It’s a big shame for African football."

@chuckfav said:

"A game can be said to be forfeited if the team never showed up to play or they left the game and never continued the game. But Senegal came back after protesting biased refereeing, they played and won the game, even CAF handed the trophy to them, so why would a group of people now decide who to declare a winner of a game like that magnitude. They just disgraced African football."

@olabarnabas said:

"CAF needed AFCON to justify giving the title to Morocco, it was already theirs regardless of whatever happened on the field of play. Senegal was only insensitive. CAF have now said a proper Thank You to Morocco for their generosity over the years."

@AdamawaLas79384 said:

"Imagine minding your own business, then FIFA releases a statement that Messi and Argentina are no longer World Champions. Honestly, we play too much in Africa!"

Journalist shares CAF appeal board members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a journalist had posted the names of CAF appeal board members who reportedly stripped Senegal of the AFCON title.

In a tweet shortly after CAF's announcement, Gary shared the CAF appeal board, stating that they decided to strip Senegal of its AFCON title.

He pointed out that a Nigerian, Justice Roli Daibo, heads the CAF appeal team and that the nine-member team comprises men and women on the African continent.

Source: Legit.ng