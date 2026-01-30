CAF has officially cleared DR Congo referee Jean-Jacques Ndala of any wrongdoing in the AFCON 2025 final

Senegal and Morocco’s protests triggered a formal review, but no officiating errors were found

CAF praised Ndala’s professionalism, boosting his chances of officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has finally brought clarity to one of the most debated issues from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which is the performance of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala.

After days of speculation and intense scrutiny following the chaotic showdown between Senegal and Morocco, CAF has officially cleared the Congolese official of any wrongdoing.

CAF clears DR Congo referee Jean Jacques Ndala of any wrongdoing in the AFCON final. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The AFCON final was marred by controversy, protests, and heated reactions from both camps, leading CAF to launch a formal investigation into Ndala’s conduct and also take drastic actions against the rule breakers.

Morocco and Senegal have been handed different punishments by CAF, with Achraf Hakimi among some of the players getting banned for misconduct.

However, after a detailed review of match footage and official reports, the African football body concluded that the referee Ndala acted within the laws of the game and upheld professional standards throughout the encounter.

CAF clears Ndala after a detailed investigation

CAF confirmed that its review panel found “no fault or irregularity” in Ndala’s officiating during the AFCON final, Africa Top Sports reports.

The governing body stressed that the investigation was carried out in the interest of transparency and to protect the integrity of African football.

In an official statement, CAF said Ndala’s decisions were consistent with established refereeing guidelines and that his control of the match met the high expectations set for officials at such a prestigious stage, per Foot Africa.

“Jean-Jacques Ndala has consistently demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the finest officials on the continent. His performance in the final was a testament to his discipline and mastery of the game,” CAF’s Review Board stated.

The ruling effectively puts an end to claims that officiating errors influenced the match outcome, shifting the focus back to the actions of the teams and technical staff during the dramatic encounter.

Why Senegal and Morocco protested

The AFCON final between Senegal and hosts Morocco was one of the most intense matches in tournament history.

The CAF disciplinary panel concluded that Ndala acted within the laws of the game and upheld the standards expected at the highest level of continental football. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Tensions boiled over after Ndala awarded a late penalty that Senegal strongly disputed.

In protest, the Senegalese camp reacted angrily, with players briefly walking off the pitch in an unprecedented moment that stunned officials.

The game was halted for several minutes before it resumed under heavy persuasion from match officials.

Morocco, meanwhile, also expressed dissatisfaction with aspects of Ndala’s officiating after losing the final 1-0 in extra time.

Their officials questioned some key decisions and later joined Senegal in submitting complaints to CAF.

These reactions prompted CAF to not only sanction both football federations but also place Ndala’s performance under formal review, a move designed to reassure stakeholders that the governing body takes such incidents seriously.

CAF’s public endorsement of Ndala represents a major boost for the referee’s career.

Rather than facing disciplinary action, the DR Congo referee has emerged with his reputation enhanced by the governing body’s backing.

With CAF praising his seriousness and high level of professionalism, Ndala is now widely expected to be in contention for major international appointments, including future FIFA competitions and the 2026 World Cup.

The decision also sends a broader message that CAF intends to protect its officials when investigations show they acted correctly, even in the face of pressure from powerful football nations.

What referee said before Morocco’s missed penalty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CAF Technical Committee reviewed audio recordings of communications between centre referee Jean Jacques Ndala and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room during the dramatic 18-minute stoppage that overshadowed the AFCON final in Rabat.

Referee Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty after being advised by VAR to review El Hadji Malick Diouf’s challenge on Brahim Diaz via the pitchside monitor.

Source: Legit.ng