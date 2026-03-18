A football expert has explained that CAF overturned Senegal’s AFCON 2025 win against Morocco based on rules against leaving the pitch without permission

He noted that despite the legal basis, questions about fairness and legitimacy still surrounded the controversial final decision

The expert stated that Senegal could still make one more move against the ruling of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

A football expert and sport lawyer, Israel Adedeji-Ajoje, has shared his opinion following the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to overturn Senegal's victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final and award the title to Morocco.

The expert spoke on the controversial ruling in a detailed post on X, where he explained the events and what Senegal could do following CAF's decision.

CAF declares Morocco winner of the AFCON 2025 final against Senegal. Photo credit: AFCON senegal

Source: UGC

AFCON 2025 Morocco-Senegal controversy explained

Legit.ng reported that the incident dated back to the AFCON final played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, where Senegal faced the host nation.

During the match, a goal believed to be valid by Senegal was disallowed, while Morocco was later awarded a penalty after a VAR review, even despite some Moroccan players and ball boys attempting to throw away the towel of Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

The situation escalated when Senegal’s coach, Pape Thiaw, reportedly ordered his players off the pitch in protest. The match was disrupted for several minutes before the players returned to continue the game.

Despite the controversy, Senegal went on to win the match 1-0 after extra time.

RAfter reviewing the case two months after, CAF announced that Senegal's title had been withdrawn and awarded a 3:0 victory to Morocco.

Football expert react following CAF verdict

Commenting on the ruling on X, Ajoje explained that CAF’s decision was based on existing rules, particularly those that state that any team that leaves the field without the referee’s permission automatically loses the match.

A football expert explains how CAF overturned Senegal’s AFCON 2025 win against Morocco. Photo credit: @israel_ajoje/X

Source: UGC

However, the expert stressed that football is not only about rules but also about fairness and legitimacy. He suggested that Senegal still has an option to challenge the decision.

According to him, Senegal can appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which handles international sports disputes.

He said in part:

"... The legal basis is clear to be frank. Article 82 of CAF's regulations states explicitly that if a team leaves the field before the regulatory end of a match without the referee's authorisation, they are considered losers and permanently eliminated from the competition.

Senegal left the field and the rule was applied. That is the legal reality and it is difficult to argue against on purely technical grounds.

But football is not only law. It is also legitimacy. I won't say more than that.

Senegal can still appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The story is not finished. But as of today, the trophy belongs to Morocco..."

See his X post below:

Man reacts to CAF's Morocco vs Senegal decision

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man criticised CAF's decision, insisting Senegal remained the true champions despite the official ruling.

He called for a separate football body for sub-Saharan Africa, sparking mixed reactions and debate online.

Source: Legit.ng