Micah Richards has firmly defended the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), calling it a significant tournament

The former England player is reacting to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who has dismissed the Africa Cup of Nations as a major tournament

Ex-England striker Daniel Sturridge said the Africa Cup of Nations is on the same level with the Euros and Copa America

Micah Richards has strongly backed the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), emphasising its importance as a major tournament.

His remarks came after Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher minimised the significance of AFCON while discussing Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

This comment followed Salah’s standout performance in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday night.

Egypt winger Mohamed Salah has finished as a runner-up twice in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Egyptian superstar maintained his exceptional form this season, scoring a goal and assisting Dominik Szoboszlai at the Etihad Stadium.

Richards defends Africa

The former Manchester City star immediate issue with Carragher’s dismissive stance on the tournament.

According to Skysports, the former England U-21 player pointed out that AFCON is often underrated by some in Europe, but it is crucial for millions across Africa.

He said:

“Just to say, AFCON is a major tournament because a lot of people are at home saying ‘they aren’t taking it seriously’. AFCON is a big tournament, just so you know.”

Egypt are the most successful team in the AFCON’s history, with an impressive seven titles.

The Pharaohs will be able to chase their eighth crown at the end of 2025 per Dailymail.

Carragher downplays AFCON

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said the lack of major international tournaments would hinder Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

He claimed that player’s chances of winning the Ballon d'Or are often influenced by their performance in major international tournaments like the Champions League or World Cup.

According to UK outlet Metro, the ex-England international asked about the chances of Egypt winning the 2026 World Cup. He said via sportbible:

‘I think the problem [is] the fact he’s with Egypt, and he’s probably not playing in the major tournament as such or maybe got a great chance of winning.

‘I think it’s either the Champions League or the major tournament. Normally, the player who excels in that, like Vini Jr and Kylian Mbappe right now, Real Madrid looks really good going for the Champions League. Liverpool will be in that conversation too. Right now he [Salah] is certainly the front-runner."

Mohamed Salah is currently the third all-time scorer for Liverpool. Photo by: Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Sturridge backs Richards

Ex-England striker Daniel Sturridge stood firmly on Richards' side.

The former Liverpool player said tournaments like the AFCON should be considered on the same level as others such as the Copa America and the UEFA European Championship. He said:

"It's a fact. If you win the Euros or the Copa America, it's deemed to be big. So the AFCON's at the same level."

According to Transfermarket, Salah's goal and assist in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Manchester City brought his total to 51 goal contributions for the 2024/25 season.

In Premier League history, only six players have registered more combined goals and assists in a single campaign per Liverpool.

Egypt last won the competition in 2010, a time when Salah had not yet become a prominent figure in the team. Since then, they have finished as runners-up twice.

Salah sets Premier League record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Salah has made history as the first player in the Premier League to both score and assist in both games against the reigning champions in a single season.

The Egyptian forward has now become Liverpool’s third-highest all-time goal scorer, trailing only Ian Rush (346 goals) and Roger Hunt (285 goals).

Additionally, he matched a remarkable 10-year record held by Lionel Messi with his goal and assist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng