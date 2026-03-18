Senegal Reacts After CAF Strips Teranga Lions of AFCON 2025 Title, Awards It to Morocco
- Senegal has reacted after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped it of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title
- CAF announced the controversial decision on Tuesday evening after Morocco launched an appeal against the initial ruling
- The decision comes two months after the Teranga Lions defeated the Atlas Lions of Morocco 1-0 to win the African crown
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Senegal reacted after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) stripped it of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and awarded it to Morocco.
CAF dropped the bombshell on Tuesday evening that Senegal has forfeited the AFCON final match and declared Morocco the winner of the match by walkover.
The decision was made on Senegal’s temporary withdrawal from the AFCON final after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a controversial penalty to Morocco.
Senegal reacts to CAF’s judgement
The Senegal official national team X page shared a video of the Teranga Lions stars dancing during the bus parade in Dakar after winning the title.
The video which was a direct jibe to CAF, was reposted by the Senegalese Football Federation, FSF’s account, their first response since the incident broke.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has five years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com