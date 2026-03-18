The Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned the results of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final

The African football body stripped Senegal of the AFCON title after Morocco appealed the earlier verdict

Nigeria is currently facing backlash after the identity of the CAF Appeal Board president was uncovered

The Confederation of African Football made a bold decision by overturning the result of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Senegal national team and Morocco.

The 35th edition of the tournament was overshadowed by controversy, with several questionable refereeing decisions and disruptions involving players, ball boys, and fans of the Atlas Lions.

Senegal and Morocco players clash during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

One of the most contentious moments came when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala disallowed what appeared to be a legitimate Senegal goal in the second half, citing a foul in the build-up.

Tensions escalated deep into stoppage time when the official awarded a penalty to Morocco in the 90+6 minute after a challenge on Brahim Diaz.

The decision sparked chaos, as Senegal’s coaching staff instructed players to head to the dressing room, leading to a stoppage of over 15 minutes. With players and officials gathered around the technical area, clashes broke out between fans in the stands, prompting police intervention.

After calm was restored, Sadio Mane urged his teammates to return and complete the match. Play eventually resumed, and Senegal went on to secure a 1-0 victory in extra time, thanks to a goal from Pape Gueye, per CAF.

Following the tournament, CAF released a statement sanctioning both teams and several individuals, including Achraf Hakimi, the 2025 CAF Player of the Year, per ESPN.

Nigeria judge leads CAF panel

Nigerian judge, Justice Roli Daibo Harriman, led the CAF Appeal Board that stripped Senegal of its AFCON 2025 title.

In a viral tweet on X, Justice Harriman was assisted by Faustino Varela Monteiro from Cabo Verde as the Vice President.

Other members of the CAP Appeal board incudes, Moez Ben Tahar Nasri (Tunisia), Moses Ikanqa (Namibia), Hamoud T'feil Bowbe (Mauritania), Mohamed Robieh Djama (Djibouti), Asogbavi Komlan (Togo), Justice Masauko Timothy Msungama (Malawi) and Lubamba Ngimbi Hector (DR Congo)

Dr Ayinla reacts to CAF Appeal Panel's decision

The former Provost of Kwara State College of Education, Dr Jimoh Ayinla, said the decision by the CAF Appeal Panel will put African football in a bad light.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ayinla explained that the continental body should have sticked to the heavy sanction imposed on the Ternaga Lions.

CAF strips Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title after Morocco's appeal. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The former chairman of Kwara United Football Club said:

"Honestly, the decision to reverse the trophy was unnecessary; as you mentioned, imposing sanctions on the team would have been the more appropriate course of action. Anyway, it doesn't stop there; the verdict can be taken to FIFA.

"We should also wait to see the reaction from Senegal national team, whom Confederation of African Football has now crowned winners of the 2025 edition.

"It would be wise to allow all parties to respond before heavily criticising CAF, but this decision could set a dangerous precedent if it is allowed to stand.

"My research area is "the effectiveness of the FIFA arbitration tribunal in resolving football crisis". I am so much confident that decision will not see the light of the day if challenged but if otherwise, there is a problem."

Oshoala aims dig at CAF and Morocco

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala has reacted to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final held in Rabat, Morocco, between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026.

Four-time African Women’s Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has insisted that the Senegal national team remain the rightful winners of the 2025 AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng