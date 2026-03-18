Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released his squad for the upcoming international friendly later this month

Nigeria will partake in the four-nation tournament to be played at Antalya, Turkey, originally billed for Jordan

Eric Chelle has dropped in-form striker Victor Osimhen and clubless goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendly on March 27.

The three-time AFCON champions, Nigeria national team, will participate in a four-nation tournament at the same time as the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs scheduled to take place in Mexico.

Head coach Eric Chelle failed to guide Nigeria to the Mundial, as the team finished second behind South Africa national team in the qualifiers and also missed out during the African playoffs.

Nigeria’s opponents in friendly matches

The Super Eagles will face Middle Eastern sides Jordan and Iran in upcoming international friendlies.

According to the NFF, Nigeria will take on Iran in Antalya on Friday, March 27, before facing Jordan on Tuesday, March 31.

Jordan recently qualified for their first-ever FIFA World Cup after a 3–0 victory over Oman in the AFC qualification round.

Full list below:

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Coventry FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany); Collins Yira Sor (KRC Genk, Belgium)

More details later...

Source: Legit.ng