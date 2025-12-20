Sunday Oliseh has defended Maduka Okoye’s AFCON 2025 snub, citing goalkeeper-specific considerations

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has weighed in on why Maduka Okoye opted out of Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad, emphasising that goalkeepers require unique treatment compared to outfield players.

Okoye was named in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the competition in Morocco, but was surprisingly missing when the final 28-man list was released by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Maduka Okoye was surprisingly excluded from Nigeria's final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle had opted for Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho, and Amas Obasogie as the three goalkeepers for the competition, while the Udinese goalie did not make the cut, Africa Top Sports reports.

Oliseh, speaking on his Global Football Show, explained that goalkeepers need to know in advance whether they will play. Unlike outfield players, a benching can severely impact their confidence and club form.

“The goalkeeper, they are a different race. The goalkeeper is a totally different species. It's a different race.”

For Okoye, the concern was clear: missing out on a starting spot in Morocco could have repercussions on his role at Udinese, where he is currently performing well.

Oliseh says Okoye is under too much scrutiny

The former Juventus and Borussia Dortmund midfielder disclosed the intense scrutiny Okoye faced in the past.

Sunday Oliseh has defended Maduka Okoye's decision to focus on club football rather than sit on the bench for Nigeria at AFCON. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

“The last game he played for Nigeria, I remember this boy being torn into bits online, online, television, everywhere. He was so much destroyed that I remember looking at it and saying, If this boy were my son. I will tell him now, go and stop playing. Just go make your life again. Forget it,” Oliseh recalled.

With Okoye rebuilding his career at Udinese, Oliseh argued that attending AFCON without a guaranteed starting role could jeopardise his progress at the Italian club.

“Now, having fought himself back to this point. His coming now to play at the AFCON at a time when the league is still on in Europe means that he will be losing his place at Udinese,” Oliseh said.

By prioritising playing for Udinese and his personal development, Oliseh believes Okoye’s decision was understandable.

Oliseh begs fans to understand Okoye's decision

Oliseh defended Okoye against accusations of being unpatriotic, urging fans to appreciate the unique demands placed on goalkeepers.

“If truly, he said, I'm not coming, I can understand it. Now I know people will say Yeah, but it's unpatriotic, but let's not exaggerate.”

The former Super Eagles captain said that goalkeepers train differently, have a distinct number one and backup hierarchy, and require assurances about playing time.

“We always have a number one goalkeeper and an assistant. And even when they are doing their training sessions, the goalkeeper who is number one trains differently from the others. He's the focus of attention. That's why I say they're different, especially,” Oliseh added.

Despite ignoring the call-up from Nigeria, Okoye has continued to perform admirably at Udinese, keeping a clean sheet in a recent 1-0 victory over Napoli.

Oliseh concluded by reminding fans that players are not slaves to the national team and that professional considerations often guide these decisions.

Okoye deserves to be respected

Meanwhile, UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun, in a chat with Legit.ng, says Nigerians must respect Okoye's decision to snub playing at the AFCON.

"Okoye knows he will most likely sit on the bench for Nwabali at the Africa Cup of Nations, and he is not prepared to lose his club spot for a competition that is not guaranteed he will be used.

"I think Nigerians must not castigate him for choosing his career first, he deserves to be respected for making a tough decision."

