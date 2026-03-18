Massive protests have trailed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to overturn the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final results, two months after the tournament

In an unprecedented ruling, CAF stripped Senegal of the AFCON title and declared Morocco as the winner of the final with a 3-0 walkover scoreline awarded

A journalist has displayed the names of the nine-member CAF appeal board that reportedly decided to strip Senegal of its AFCON title

Gary Al-Smith, a sports journalist, has posted the CAF appeal board members who took the decision to strip Senegal of its AFCON title.

CAF had on Tuesday, March 17, overturned the 2025 AFCON final results, stripping Senegal of its title and awarding the victory to Morocco, with a 3-0 walkover victory, triggering protests across social media.

A journalist has shared the full list of CAF appeal team. Photo Credit: Anadolu, X/@garyalsmith

Source: Getty Images

CAF appeal board members revealed

In a tweet shortly after CAF's announcement, Gary shared the CAF appeal board, stating that they decided to strip Senegal of its AFCON title.

He pointed out that a Nigerian, Justice Roli Daibo, heads the CAF appeal team and that the nine-member team comprises men and women on the African continent. In his words:

"Justice Roli Daibo (Nigeria) is head of the CAF Appeal team that took the decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON 2025 and give it to Morocco.

"The nine-member team comprise men and women from all over Africa.

"In the coming days, they will be the subject of much discussion."

Legit.ng checked CAF's official website to confirm the appeal board and found them as follows:

Justice Roli Daibo Harriman (Nigeria) - President Faustino Varela Monteiro (Cabo Verde) - Vice-Chairman Moez Ben Tahar Nasri (Tunisia) - Member Moses Ikanqa (Namibia) - Member Hamoud T’feil Bowbe (Mauritania) - Member Mohamed Robleh Djama (Djibouti) - Member Asogbavi Komlan (Togo) - Member Justice Masauko Timothy Msungama (Malawi) - Member Lubamba Ngimbi Hector (DRC) - Member

Senegal has been stripped of its AFCON title. Photo Credit: DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

See his tweet below:

CAF appeal board members trigger reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the list of CAF appeal board below:

@cyril_klevs said:

"Such a shameful decision, they just spat on the whole Afcon tournament.. How on earth will y'all take such a decision, we all know who the real winners are and no corrupt panel can tell us otherwise, Senegal won and that how it's gon remain."

@AsaphTebogo said:

"History will never forget them. We can all see this corruption at it highest level. Morocco is they champion but Senegal is the champion of Africa. Soccer has never been won in boardrooms."

@FreddyBarima said:

"They have shamelessly ignoring the image and integrity of African football. Decisions like these damage credibility and make the competition look unfair to fans across the continent. This is not just about one match it’s about respect for the game in Africa.”

@gbemiesho said:

"Welldone all of you, please show us the law that supports this. Senegal should appeal , since a country wants to be champion by force even why they lost on the field."

@Omoiyaoluko said:

"Please, the team doesn’t comprises of members from all over Africa. Africa has 54 countries & just 9 member states is not enough to form a corum to overturn a game like this & on behalf of all well meaning Nigerians, we denounce whosoever Roli Daibo is."

@Dan22Jac said:

"West Africans tearing down another West African."

Man criticises CAF for stripping Senegal's title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had knocked CAF for stripping Senegal of its AFCON title and declaring Morocco the winner.

CAF had earlier declared Senegal the winners of the tournament. However, following controversies surrounding the match, including officiating decisions and a walkout, Morocco appealed the initial verdict.

After reviewing the case two months after, CAF announced that Senegal's title had been withdrawn and awarded a 3:0 victory to Morocco.

Source: Legit.ng