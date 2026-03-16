Tim Iroegbunam’s Premier League form has caught the attention of Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle

Chelle is scouting dual-national players across Europe to strengthen Nigeria’s midfield

Iroegbunam could be set to make his Nigeria debut in the four-nation mini-tournament in Turkey

Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has emerged as one of the names on the radar of Nigeria ahead of the March international friendlies.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the 21-year-old has impressed in the Premier League this season with his technical skill and consistency in the Toffees midfield.

Tim Iroegbunam’s strong performances in the Premier League have not gone unnoticed by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle. Photo by Adam Davy

Source: Getty Images

Having previously represented England at youth levels, Iroegbunam would need to apply for a formal FIFA switch to be eligible to play for the Super Eagles, Afrik-Foot reports.

While this administrative process means he may miss Nigeria’s upcoming friendlies against Jordan and Iran, Chelle and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are keeping a close eye on his development.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Iroegbunam has featured in 22 Premier League matches so far this campaign, providing three assists and establishing himself as a reliable midfield presence for the Toffees.

Super Eagles eyeing Tim Iroegbunam

The Super Eagles are looking to reinforce their midfield, and Iroegbunam fits the profile of a modern, versatile midfielder capable of bringing energy and composure to the team.

Tim Iroegbunam starred for Everton as the Toffees lost 2-0 to Arsenal on Saturday, March 14, in the Premier League. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Since joining Everton from Aston Villa for just over €10 million, the 22-year-old midfielder has showcased physicality and technical balance, qualities that have been identified as gaps in Nigeria’s current squad.

Chelle has resumed scouting across Europe with the aim of identifying and attracting dual-national players who can add quality and depth to the national team.

If Iroegbunam continues his strong performances, the 22-year-old could face a pivotal decision of pursuing opportunities with England or accepting a call-up from the Super Eagles to represent Nigeria on the international stage.

Iroegbunam to miss Nigeria debut in Turkey

Originally scheduled to be held in Amman, Jordan, the March four-nation invitational has been relocated to Antalya, Turkey, due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The tournament will feature Nigeria, Jordan, Iran, and Costa Rica, providing an opportunity for Chelle to test new players and potentially hand debuts to emerging talents like Iroegbunam.

The Super Eagles are set to face Iran on March 27, followed by a clash with Jordan four days later.

While Iroegbunam may not be available for these matches due to FIFA eligibility procedures, the interest from Nigeria signals the federation’s intent to expand their pool of dual-national talents.

If the 22-year-old star completes the switch from England to Nigeria, the Everton midfielder could become a key figure in the Super Eagles squad for the near future.

Everton midfielder keen on representing Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iroegbunam's international future is poised to become a hot topic in the near future after the midfielder, who made a notable debut in the Premier League with Aston Villa during the 2023/24 season, signed a four-year contract with Everton for a fee of approximately €11 million.

According to the report, representatives of Iroegbunam have suggested that the midfielder is inclined to represent Nigeria rather than the English senior national team.

Source: Legit.ng