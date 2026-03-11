The world football governing body has hinted at the possible postponement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Mundial will accommodate 48 teams and will be hosted across America, Canada, and Mexico

FIFA officials have issued a statement about the situation surrounding Iran, while preparing for the Mundial

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will commence as scheduled despite speculation about a possible postponement amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is about three months away from kickoff.

The 23rd edition of the global showpiece will be the biggest in history, expanding to 48 teams for the first time and marking the first occasion the competition will be staged across three different countries.

Iran is reportedly considering boycotting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Photo by: ATTA KENARE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Iran, Germany linked with potential boycott

Several countries have reportedly been linked with a possible boycott of the tournament as tensions in the Middle East raise concerns about some nations’ participation.

Conflict recently escalated between the United States and Iran, with both countries expected to compete at this summer’s global event.

The Persian Lions are scheduled to face Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in the group stage, but the geopolitical situation has raised questions about their involvement.

In addition, travel restrictions introduced by US President Donald Trump could make it difficult for some supporters to travel and watch their teams in action.

Meanwhile, players from Haiti have reportedly experienced difficulties obtaining visas to play in the United States even before the tournament begins, casting a shadow over the competition.

Will the World Cup be postponed?

However, FIFA has dismissed concerns about delaying the tournament. FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi, assured that the competition would proceed as planned, noting that the scale and complexity of the event make postponement unrealistic.

FIFA breaks its silence on a possible 2026 World Cup postponement amid the war in Iran, involving the US and Israel. Photo by: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

According to GiveMeSport, Schirgi explained that the World Cup remains the biggest event in football and expressed hope that all qualified teams will participate in the tournament. He said:

"At some stage, we will have a resolution, and the World Cup will go on, obviously. The World Cup is too big, and we hope that everyone can participate that has qualified."

The football governing body, FIFA, said it will continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East while remaining in contact with the relevant authorities.

Officials have not indicated any plans to alter the tournament schedule in the next three months.

FIFA maintained that preparations are continuing as planned and that the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains on course to kick off in June 2026, per The Mirror.

Countries set to take Iran’s World Cup spot

Legit.ng earlier reported that if Iran withdraws, their replacement is expected to be the highest-ranked Asian nation not yet qualified, which would likely be Iraq or, failing that, the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE narrowly missed qualification after losing a playoff against Iraq, who then advanced to the intercontinental playoff against either Bolivia or Suriname on 31 March in Monterrey.

Source: Legit.ng