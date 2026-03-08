Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle led Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, winning a bronze medal

The National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have given Chelle the mandate to continue his job

Legit.ng highlights four Nigerian players born abroad who stand a chance of breaking into the squad ahead of the 2027 AFCON

Foreign-born Nigerian players have shown increased interest in representing the Super Eagles since Chelle took over as head coach from technical director Augustine Eguavoen in January 2025.

The former Mali national football team coach also led Nigeria to victory at the 2025 Unity Cup held at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford less than five months after taking charge.

Chelle also came close to qualifying the three-time AFCON champions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but fell short in both the qualifiers and the playoffs, per CAF.

Eight foreign-born players made Chelle’s final 28-man squad for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, where Nigeria finished with a bronze medal.

Legit.ng highlights four foreign-born players who could represent the Super Eagles before the 2027 AFCON, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania:

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo indicates intention to play for Super Eagles. Phptp by: Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

1) Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea defender, Tosin Adarabioyo has been on Nigeria's radar for the past two years despite representing England national U21 football team at youth level.

After the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the Chelsea FC defender hinted at the possibility of playing for Nigeria but stopped short of giving a definite answer.

There are indications that Chelle could hand the centre-back a call-up ahead of the planned four-nation friendly tournament in Amman later this month.

Adarabioyo delivered a standout performance in Chelsea’s win over Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round, recording 169 touches, surpassing the previous season-high of 138 set by Trevoh Chalobah against Hull City AFC.

He also made 15 ball recoveries, breaking Moises Caicedo’s previous record of 10 against Aston Villa FC in December, per Chelsea Chronicle.

The former Blackburn Rovers FC defender could strengthen a backline that already includes Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi and Benjamin Fredrick.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo stands a chance of becoming Super Eagles number one goalkeeper if he honours a call-up. Photo by: PETER POWELL / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

2) Arthur Okonkwo

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo could be in line to represent Nigeria in upcoming friendlies after switching international allegiance last year.

The Wrexham AFC goalkeeper could challenge for the starting role ahead of Stanley Nwabali, who is currently without a club, and Amas Obasogie.

Okonkwo previously represented England national under-18 football team at youth level but has yet to feature for the senior team.

The 24-year-old impressed during Wrexham’s FA Cup clash against Chelsea FC, helping his side secure a 2–2 draw in regulation time before the Blues won 4-2 in extra time.

The Nigeria Football Federation is convincing Carney Chukwuemeka to switch his allegiance to the Super Eagles. Photo by: Rene Nijhuis/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

3) Carney Chukwuemeka

Borussia Dortmund star, Carney Chukwuemeka is reportedly being persuaded by the Nigeria Football Federation to switch allegiance to the Super Eagles.

The midfielder, who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, has represented England national U21 football team at youth level but remains eligible to play for Nigeria.

The 22-year-old could add creativity to a midfield that includes Alex Iwobi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, while also providing a potential long-term replacement for Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi.

Chukwuemeka has scored two goals in 20 appearances for Dortmund during the 2025/26 Bundesliga season.

4) Kevin Martins

Kevin Martins, who plays for AC Monza, could follow in the footsteps of his father Super Eagles legend, Obafemi Martins by representing Nigeria at senior level.

Although he has featured for Italy national U15 football team, the young forward remains eligible to switch allegiance to Nigeria and may choose to commit his international future to the Super Eagles.

Everton midfielder seeks meeting with Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has expressed his desire to meet with Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to discuss his international future with Nigeria.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for the Toffees this season and is eager to commit his talents to the Nigerian national team.

