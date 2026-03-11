Nigerian legend Victor Moses is stranded in Dubai due to the escalating Iran-Israel conflict

FC Kaisar confirms the former Super Eagles winger missed the Kazakhstan Premier League opener

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner’s return was delayed as airspace closures continue

Former Super Eagles winger and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner Victor Moses has found himself stranded in Dubai after escalating tensions linked to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel disrupted travel across the Middle East.

The 35-year-old winger, along with fellow Nigerian Imoh Ezekiel, was unable to travel to Kazakhstan for their new club FC Kaisar’s Premier League season opener against FK Zhenys on March 8.

Victor Moses has been left stranded in Dubai after escalating tensions involving Iran disrupted air travel across parts of the Middle East. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

A rocket reportedly landed near an airport in the region, prompting authorities to close surrounding airspace and suspend several flights.

As a result, Intel Region reports that Moses could not complete his journey from Dubai to Kazakhstan, leaving the club without two key foreign signings for the opening game.

FC Kaisar awaits their Nigerian stars

FC Kaisar head coach Andrey Ferapontov confirmed the situation, assuring fans that the club is closely monitoring developments.

“We’re expecting two more foreign players. You’re probably familiar with the situation with Moses and Ezekiel,” Ferapontov said.

“For various reasons, they couldn’t make it to the championship. Moses can’t fly out of Dubai due to the political situation. We’re waiting for him. When they rejoin, we’ll have a full squad and we’ll have a good idea of their fitness.”

The Nigerian duo’s absence is a temporary setback for the Kazakh side, who had hoped to integrate the players ahead of a challenging new season.

With air travel still restricted in parts of the Middle East, it remains uncertain when Moses and Ezekiel will be able to join the squad.

Moses' career for club and country

Moses’ professional career spans over a decade across Europe.

Victor Moses played a key role in Nigeria's 2013 Africa Cup of Nations triumph. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

The 35-year-old winger began at Crystal Palace before moving to Wigan Athletic and later signing for Chelsea in 2012.

During his time at Chelsea, the Super Eagles winger won the 2016/17 Premier League title under manager Antonio Conte, per Transfermarkt.

At the international level, Moses earned 38 caps for Nigeria between 2012 and 2018, scoring 12 goals.

He was a crucial part of the Super Eagles squad that clinched the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under Stephen Keshi, scoring three goals in the tournament and earning a spot in the CAF Team of the Tournament.

In January 2026, Moses joined FC Kaisar on a one-year deal after leaving Luton Town F.C., aiming to extend his career in Kazakhstan.

Now, with travel complications and political unrest delaying his debut, Moses’ return to action remains uncertain.

As the Iran-Israel conflict continues to impact regional air travel, Moses’ fans and FC Kaisar supporters are left hoping for a swift resolution, allowing the former Super Eagles star to reunite with his team and resume his contributions on the pitch.

Ekong stranded in Qatar amid conflict

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has found himself caught in the middle of a rapidly escalating geopolitical crisis in the Gulf region following reported missile exchanges between Iran and Israel.

The Nigerian defender is believed to be stranded in Qatar after authorities suspended all football-related activities and shut down air travel amid security concerns.

