The summer transfer window is months away but clubs are already preparing for it identifying targets

Some Super Eagles stars missed the opportunity of joining new clubs during the winter transfer window

The summer presents another opportunity for top Super Eagles stars including Raphael Onyedika

The summer transfer window ahead of the 2026/27 seasons across most football leagues in the world is months away but clubs have begun preparations.

Clubs have started identifying their and meeting representatives in order to wrap up business early after some mixed opportunities in the January window.

Stanley Nwabali left Chippa United after AFCON 2025. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ademola Lookman joined Atletico Madrid in January ending his four year spell at Atalanta after a long battle with the club over his desire to leave.

Some other Super Eagles stars had missed opportunities to leave their clubs, but the summer presents another chance to move on to the next level in their career.

Legit.ng looks at Super Eagles stars who could join new clubs in January.

Super Eagles stars who could join new clubs

1. Stanley Nwabali

Super Eagles Stanley Nwabali left Chippa United on mutual consent following the completion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after four seasons with the club.

He admitted that he had no agreement with other clubs before leaving. A recent report linked him to Kaizer Chiefs, but OwnGoal Nigeria debunked it. He will certainly join a new club in the summer.

2. Raphael Onyedika

Onyedika has been attracting interest from other clubs for a while now due to impressive performances for Club Brugge particularly in the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray were interested in the midfielder in January, but the Belgian club held on despite Victor Osimhen’s efforts at AFCON 2025 to convince his compatriot.

3. Christantus Uche

Uche left Getafe on the summer deadline day of 2025 on February 1, and joined Crystal Palace on a season-long with an option to make it permanent if certain conditions are met.

However, Uche is unlikely to stay in London as Palace are unwilling to invest in signing a player that has struggled to break into their team. He could have left in January, but can't play for a third club in a season. He will explore his options in the summer by joining a new club.

4. Benjamin Fredrick

Fredrick broke into the Super team in September and instantly became a starter and a fan favourite because of his impressive performances in the heart of defence.

He was on loan at Dender FC when he suffered the unfortunate injury which ruled him out of AFCON 2025. He has interests from top European clubs, including Chelsea and RB Leipzig.

5. Samuel Chukwueze

Chukwueze joined Fulham from AC Milan in the summer and had an impressive start, leading to speculations that the London club is ready to make the deal permanent.

AC Milan will demand £24.5 million to sell the player outrightly. It is unlikely that Fulham will want to pay this figure but would be open to negotiations. If negotiations fail, the winger would be forced to join another club.

Inter Milan is interested in signing Calvin Bassey. Photo by Eddie Keogh.

Source: Getty Images

6. Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey has been one of the best defenders in Africa and in the Premier League for a while now. He had an impressive outing at AFCON 2025, which led fans to believe that it is only a matter of time before a bigger club comes calling. According to Team Talk, Inter Milan has already shown interest.

7. Akor Adams

Akor Adams broke on to the scene of the Nigerian national team in October, scoring on his debut against Lesotho. He had a great outing at AFCON. Saudi clubs are interested and could be easier if Sevilla gets relegated.

Failed January transfers

Legit.ng previously analysed the Super Eagles stars whose proposed moves to join new clubs during the January transfer window failed to materialise.

Stanley Nwabali, Raphael Onyedika and others had interested clubs but failed, while Manchester United considered captain Wilfred Ndidi but dropped the interest.

Source: Legit.ng