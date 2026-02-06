The January transfer window across most European leagues has closed as teams focus on the season

Some Super Eagles stars, including Ademola Lookman and Salim Fago, joined new clubs in the window

However, some other Nigerian players saw their proposed moves fail to materialise for varying reasons

The 2026 January transfer window has closed in most European leagues as clubs reinforce their squads for the second half of the 2025/26 season.

Super Eagles stars were on the market, and some of them secured big moves, including Ademola Lookman to Atletico Madrid and Salim Fago to Olympique Marseille.

Lookman’s move was the biggest of the summer after he finally left Atalanta, after his previous attempts to join PSG and Inter Milan were blocked by the Bergamo club.

However, other Super Eagles stars saw their proposed moves on transfer interests in the January transfer window fail to materialise for varying reasons.

Legit.ng looks at the four Super Eagles stars whose moves failed to materialise.

Super Eagles stars with failed moves

1. Wilfred Ndidi

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in January, despite only joining Turkish Super League side Besiktas in the summer transfer window of 2025.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on the Here We Go Podcast that the former Leicester City star was open to the move, but United opted out because of a shift in their transfer policy.

2. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru recovered from injury in time to make Eric Chelle’s squad for AFCON 2025, and featured for sizeable minutes, starting during the 3-1 win over Uganda in the third group stage match.

The former Manchester City academy star had admirers in the Premier League, including AFC Bournemouth, but Serie A side SS Lazio chose to keep their player a little over a year after signing him.

3. Raphael Onyedika

Onyedika got his chance for Nigeria at AFCON 2025 during the final group stage’s 3-1 win over Uganda, and he proved his worth, commanding the midfield and scoring two goals.

Turkish Super League giants Galatasaray have long been admirers of the Club Brugge star, and Victor Osimhen confirmed speaking to him, but the Belgian club held on to him at least until the summer.

4. Stanley Nwabali

The Super Eagles goalkeeper overcame injury worries and starred at his second AFCON, keeping four clean sheets in six matches to help Nigeria win the bronze medal, defeating Egypt in the playoffs.

There had been discussion about his exit. Chippa United reportedly demanded over £300,000 to sell him to Simba SC, but the Tanzanian club pulled out of the deal.

Chippa United released the goalkeeper, making him a free agent. SuperSport reported that local rivals Kaizer Chiefs are in the frame as one of his potential next destinations.

