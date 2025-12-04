Fulham has been told how much they will pay to sign Samuel Chukwueze permanently from AC Milan

Chukwueze joined Fulham on a season-long loan on deadline day, with an option to make the deal permanent

The Super Eagles winger has impressed, and the Premier League side could choose to pay the fee for his signature

Fulham have been told how much they will pay to sign Samuel Chukwueze permanently from AC Milan after impressing early in his loan spell

Chukwueze was one of the five Super Eagles stars who moved on deadline day, joining Premier League club Fulham on a season-long loan from AC Milan.

Samuel Chukwueze in action for Fulham during the match against Manchester City. Photo by Vince Mignott.

Source: Getty Images

He initially struggled to settle in, but has recently found form, contributing attacking returns to help the team overcome an early-season slump.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has two goals and two assists for Fulham in the last four games, including two goals and one assist against Manchester City.

Marco Silva praises Chukwueze’s influence

Fulham boss Marco Silva praised Chukwueze's influence after the Super Eagles star nearly helped the team complete a comeback against Manchester City.

This form has prompted the debate on whether the former U17 World Cup winner is rediscovering his form.

Fulham was down 5-1 when he came on, and he scored twice and assisted the third as the Londoners nearly turned the tie around against the Citizens.

“Very happy with him [Chukwueze], it was a matter of time, we need him at his best level, performance-wise and physically. He had a very good impact in the game,” he told SuperSport.

“I’m very pleased for him. I would have preferred to have had Chukwueze earlier, in pre-season.”

Silva would have to do without Chukwueze and his compatriots Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey for some time as they head to the Africa Cup of Nations on December 15.

The tournament runs from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, and if Nigeria reaches the final as they did in 2023, Silva will be without them for more than a month.

Fulham set to miss Samuel Chukwueze for weeks due to AFCON 2025. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Fulham learns Chukwueze's transfer fee

Fulham have an option to sign Samuel Chukwueze permanently as part of the agreement with AC Milan when they signed him on loan last summer.

His performance has impressed the Fulham hierarchy, who are said to be considering the deal to keep the Nigerian at Craven Cottage beyond this season.

According to Calcio Mercato, AC Milan’s asking price for the player is £24.5 million, a fee Fulham could be tempted to pay or even negotiate.

The former Villarreal winger would be willing to continue his career in England, having stalled the progress he was making in Spain when he arrived in Italy.

Chukwueze explained why he struggled in Italy

Legit.ng previously reported that Samuel Chukwueze explained why he struggled during his time in Italy, particularly during his time under Stefano Pioli.

The Super Eagles star admitted that a late arrival, which Marco Silva also bemoaned, was part of the reason that made him struggle to settle at AC Milan.

Source: Legit.ng