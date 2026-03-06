Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has reportedly reacted to rumours linking him to Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs

The former Go Round FC shot stopper left his previous club, Chippa United, after mutually terminating his contract after the 2025 AFCON in Morocco

The former Katsina United star has been clubless for the last month despite earlier offers from Saudi outfits

Stanley Nwabali has reacted to media reports linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper left Chippa United on February 5, 2025, after mutually agreeing with the club to terminate his contract following four successful seasons in South Africa.

A representative of Stanley Nwabali clears the air on his move to Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League.

Chippa United had earlier attempted to prevent the goalkeeper from attending the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025, with the club’s doctors declaring him unfit.

The 29-year-old also missed Nigeria’s pre-AFCON friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt, which ended 2-1 in favour of the North African side in Cairo last December, per London Standard.

Nwabali was one of the standout performers for the Nigeria national football team at the continental tournament. He kept four clean sheets in the knockout stage and saved four penalties, including one against Mohamed Salah.

The former Wikki Tourists star also won back-to-back Man of the Match awards, helping Nigeria secure the bronze medal.

Nwabali's representative denies move to Kaizer

Stanley Nwabali has dismissed rumours linking him with a return to the South African Premier Division.

According to Own Goal, the Super Eagles goalkeeper’s representative described reports claiming the Nigerian shot-stopper is set to replace Fiacre Ntwari at the end of the season as false.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali debunks move linking him to Kaizer Chiefs after leaving Chippa United last February.

The representative added that the circulated information is misleading and inaccurate and could potentially affect ongoing transfer negotiations. He said:

"The report currently circulating on social media is fake. There is nothing from Kaizer Chiefs for now and I don't think that anything would happen soon looking at the league.

"Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is keeping fit at a location I can't disclose for his next sanctioned move, which could be sooner or maybe in the summer.

"When I saw the viral reports on various media outlets, I asked him (Stanley Nwabali) and he was quick to deny the report, wondering where it emanated from.

"I know Nigerians are concerned about his next club, but he is not in a hurry to make a decision yet."

The former Nigeria Premier Football League goalkeeper played 76 matches for the Eastern Cape club and kept 25 clean sheets, per Sofa Score.

Nwabali became Nigeria's first-choice goalkeeper and cemented his status as one of the best goalkeepers in Africa during his time at the club.

Uzoho replaces Nwabali as first-choice goalkeeper

Legit.ng earlier reported that coach Eric Chelle has made a bold call in the Super Eagles' goalkeeping department, officially replacing Stanley Nwabali with Francis Uzoho as Nigeria’s new first-choice goalkeeper.

With Nigeria preparing for upcoming international fixtures, the Malian has opted for stability over uncertainty, ending Nwabali’s long spell as the undisputed number one for the Super Eagles.

