German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig has reportedly shown interest in Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick

Fredrick broke onto the scene with the Super Eagles in June and played the last four World Cup qualifier games

His ability to play at centre-back and right-back made him a valuable asset to the Nigerian national team

Super Eagles breakout star Benjamin Fredrick is a subject of transfer interest from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig after his impressive run in the national team.

Fredrick was a late invite to the Super Eagles squad during the 2025 Unity Cup in June and impressed during his debut against the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica.

Benjamin Fredrick during his Super Eagles' debut against Jamaica. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

He made his competitive debut as a starter during the high-profile 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, and also started against South Africa.

The versatile defender impressed and quickly became a fan favourite with his calmness under pressure. He featured in the wins over Lesotho and Benin.

RB Leipzig interested in Fredrick

According to Foot Africa, Frederick's impressive rise has not gone unnoticed, and German club RB Leipzig has contacted Brentford over a potential move.

Fredrick is currently on loan at Belgian club FCV Dender from Premier League club Brentford, which he joined on loan from NPFL side Nasarawa United.

The German club has reportedly proposed a €1.5 million deal with a 15% sell-on clause to Brentford when his loan spell in Belgium comes to an end.

RB Leipzig sporting director Sebastian Schuppan has been in contact with Brentford, but there is no indication of whether the offer will be accepted or rejected.

Fredrick was trained at Super Eagles star Moses Simon's Simoiben academy and had stints with Nigerian clubs ABS and Nasarawa United before moving to Europe.

William Troost-Ekong praises Benjamin Fredrick

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has been the victim of Fredrick’s rise in the national team, as he lost his place to the 20-year-old.

The captain deflected attention away from his role on the national team becoming limited, and believes Nigerians should applaud the young defender’s rise.

“I don’t think the focus should be on me or why I didn’t start,” Troost-Ekong said after Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Rwanda, as quoted by SABC Sport.

Benjamin Frederick in action for Dender against Cercle Brugge. Photo by Tom Goyvaerts/Belga Mag/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“The real story today is Benjamin. He came in under huge pressure and delivered an amazing performance. At his age, here in Uyo, that’s not an easy thing to do. So, I just want to say congratulations to him, that’s the question we should all be talking about today.”

Fredrick went on to start alongside the captain during the 2-1 win over Lesotho, but the Al-Kholood star dropped to the bench for the crucial match against Benin, and the youngster played at right-back.

Fredrick makes sacrifice for Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Fredrick shifted to right-back against Lesotho and Benin after players in the position withdrew due to injury.

The Brentford loanee spoke ahead of the game; he was ready to play in any position as long as it would help Nigeria qualify for the World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng